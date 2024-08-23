GMED Investors Have Opportunity to Join Globus Medical, Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Globus Medical, Inc. ("Globus" or "the Company") (NYSE: GMED) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Globus disclosed in an August 13, 2024, SEC filing that, "on July 16, 2024, Globus Medical, Inc. received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the 'FDA') following an inspection of our facilities in Audubon, Pennsylvania. In the warning letter, the FDA cited deficiencies in the response letters sent by the Company to the FDA following the Form 483, List of Investigational Observations, which was delivered to the Company in connection with the inspection that occurred from February 15, 2024 until March 7, 2024. The letter describes observed non-conformities in establishing and maintaining product complaint procedures, including complaint investigations, trending, risk reconciliation, and Medical Device Report (MDR) procedures including timely reporting, pertaining to the ExcelsiusGPS® robotic system."

