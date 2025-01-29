GMGI Sequences the Genome of the Long-Lived Red Sea Urchin

With their close genetic relationship to humans, sea urchins have long been used as a model for developmental biology, the study of early development. However, it was Andrea Bodnar, Ph.D., the Donald G. Comb Science Director and the team at GMGI who first utilized the red sea urchin as a model for anti-cancer and anti-aging research.

Along with Dr. Bodnar, the team was made up of Senior Research Associate Jennifer Polinski, former GMGI Postdoctoral Scientist Kate Castellano, Ph.D., and Katherine Buckley, Ph.D., from Auburn University. Their research was published in Cell Reports, with a paper titled "Genomic signatures of exceptional longevity and negligible aging in the long-lived red sea urchin."

The sequenced genome presents researchers with an opportunity to make important comparisons with short-lived sea urchin species, which in turn can yield insights into how the red sea urchin maintains its remarkable lifespan devoid of aging or cancer.

"The sequenced genome provides new insights into the molecular, cellular, and systemic mechanisms that promote longevity and healthy aging," said Dr. Bodnar. "Ultimately, we hope that what we learn from sea urchins can help us live healthier, longer lives."

The study highlights the importance of expanded families of genes associated with the innate immune system, the sensory nervous system, and genome stability, including multiple copies of several tumor suppressor genes. The results implicate known longevity mechanisms related to mitochondrial function and protein homeostasis in sea urchin longevity but also uncover distinct molecular signatures that may promote long-term maintenance of tissue function, disease resistance, and negligible aging.

"Many genes and pathways we see in sea urchin genomes are also in the human genome. Understanding the roles they play in urchins' biological success may help us not only understand sea urchin health but also human health," said Jennifer Polinski, co-lead author on the paper. "For example, understanding the role tumor suppressor genes play in protecting sea urchins from cancer could ultimately lead to new strategies for treating and even preventing cancer in humans."

Dr. Bodnar's previous research on sea urchins has revealed how sea urchins are uniquely able to maintain nervous system integrity with age but, according to Bodnar, the genome provides a new wealth of information. It will act as an essential resource for future functional studies to test the role of particular genes or pathways in understanding the mystery of how these animals evade age-related decline. The information gained from studying animals with slow or negligible aging, like the red sea urchin, can potentially be translated into preventative or therapeutic strategies for age-related degenerative diseases in humans.

