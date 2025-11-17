GMH Announces Promotion of Samantha Faulkner to Partner

TROY, Mich., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is pleased to announce that Samantha Faulkner has been named Partner following the firm's recent shareholder meeting.

Ms. Faulkner has been an integral member of our Family Law group, where she focuses her practice on all areas of domestic relations. She represents clients in matters involving divorce, child custody, parenting time, support, and other post-judgment issues, as well as paternity and custody cases involving unmarried parents.

Throughout her tenure at the firm, Samantha has consistently distinguished herself through her strong advocacy, sound judgment, and compassionate approach to addressing her clients' needs. Her promotion to Partner reflects not only her professional accomplishments but also the respect and trust she has earned from her colleagues and clients alike.

We are proud to recognize Ms. Faulkner on this milestone and look forward to her continued success as Partner.

About GMH

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is the 12th largest law firm in Michigan, with over 45 years of legal excellence. With offices in Troy, Lansing, and Munising, the firm's team of 60+ attorneys delivers comprehensive legal services. Recognized as a Top-Tier Law Firm by U.S. News & World Report, the firm has also been named a Cool Place to Work by Crain's Detroit Business and a Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press. Learn more at www.gmhlaw.com.

