GMH Capital Partners announce the opening of their 320-Unit Luxury Apartment Home and Townhome Community in Cranberry Township, PA

"GMH is happy to bring luxury housing to Cranberry Township," stated Gary M. Holloway Jr., President of GMH. "With the completion of The Pendleton at Cranberry Woods, we've made a commitment of over 1,100 apartment units in the greater Pittsburgh area," finished Holloway.

Located in the Village of Cranberry Woods on Pendleton Way, The Pendleton sits in the active community amid access to retail shops, trendy restaurants, business complexes, grocery stores and coffee shops with convenience to freeways leading directly into downtown Pittsburgh.

The Pendleton features contemporary kitchens with beautiful granite countertops, upscale cabinets, kitchen island seating, rich-hardwood style flooring, stainless-steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Wine refrigerators and private balconies are available in some units. Additionally all apartments boast high-end finishes coupled with expansive windows highlighting open-concept living. Three-story townhomes are available for rent to compliment residents' active Live Work lifestyle.

The Pendleton provides residents with unparalleled amenities such as its upscale club room with a communal fireplace, lounges, billiards and hospitality bar, conference rooms, cyber cafe and business center, heated swimming pool with tanning ledges and spa, outdoor fire pit, kitchen and grilling area, two-story fitness center with yoga studio and fitness on-demand, 24 hour package system, community playground, pet park and grooming station and direct access to Cranberry Woods' walking trail.

Living at The Pendleton allows residents to enjoy life like they've always pictured it.

For more information, visit www.thependleton.com

Fore leasing information and current leasing special, call 724-382-7099 or email info@thependleton.com

About GMH Capital Partners

GMH Capital Partners, L.P. ("GMH") is a nationally recognized leader in the commercial real estate market, specializing in the areas of investment, development, construction, and asset management. GMH has transacted on over $8 billion of commercial real estate deals in the United States since its inception. The firm's investment strategy is heavily focused on the multi-family sector with 200± investments in its portfolio of over $7 billion. www.gmhcp.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gmh-capital-partners-announce-the-opening-of-their-320-unit-luxury-apartment-home-and-townhome-community-in-cranberry-township-pa-300624203.html

