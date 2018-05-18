GMH Capital Partners celebrates 'Topping Off' Event of their New Residential Community, River House, to be held on May 22nd, 2018

"It is fitting that this ceremony marks the start to creating of a whole new approach to a residential property for a life science mixed-use community combining two key focus points: residents in our student housing properties as well as professionals living in our conventional multi-family communities," said Gary Holloway, Jr., president of GMH. "It will create an ideal environment for all residents to thrive and succeed," finished Holloway.

River House is being developed by GMH Capital Partners and being constructed by Shawmut Design and Construction. River House, compiled of 174 units and 270 beds, is a life science purpose built Class-A, riverfront residential community located on the Providence River just north of Point Street Bridge and in the heart of the New Providence Innovation and Design District of Downtown Providence. River House is pedestrian to Brown's Alpert Medical School and a short distance to main College Hill Campus for Brown University, URI, RIC Nursing Education Center and other nearby institutions, universities, offices, retail, restaurants and more. The unit mix will contain studio, one and two bedroom apartments. River House will enhance the community's ability to access the River and experience convenient pedestrian living.

River House is a critical component of the live, work, play, learn community under development in downtown Providence," said Joe Reagan, senior vice president, development for Wexford Science & Technology. "We are thrilled to work with GMH Capital Partners on this addition to South Street Landing and celebrate with them this project milestone."

"We are proud to combine residential and commercial spaces to create a vibrant ecosystem that will not only serve future tenants, but the entire community, said Ron Simoneau, Vice President at Shawmut Design and Construction. "At Shawmut, we've been fortunate to partner on a number of collaborative live/work/play projects in Providence and beyond, and we are exciting to reach this important milestone."

The construction of River House started in October 2017 and is set to commence by May 2019. Leasing will start fall 2018 with an August 2019 move in. Community features include bike storage, self-serve complimentary coffee bar, health and fitness center, private and group collaborative space, business center and outdoor grilling and entertainment area complimented by beautifully designed apartments. More information can be found at our River House splash page www.MyRiverHouse.com with a fully-functioning website to follow.

About GMH Capital Partners:

GMH Capital Partners is a nationally recognized leader in the real estate market specializing in the areas of development, construction, investment, and asset management. GMH Capital Partners has developed numerous successful student, multi-family communities and commercial developments around the United States including student, military, retail and commercial properties. GMH Capital Partners provides streamlined resources and solutions to its partners, clients and tenants by utilizing strategic planning, integrated technology solutions and an expert executive team.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gmh-capital-partners-celebrates-topping-off-event-of-their-new-residential-community-river-house-to-be-held-on-may-22nd-2018-300650255.html

SOURCE GMH Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.gmhcp.com

