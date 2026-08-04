GMH Communities, AEW Capital Management and Wexford Science & Technology Completed Land Acquisition for Development of ANOVA, a Mixed-Use Residential Tower at The Pearl

20-story luxury development will bring housing and retail space to Charlotte's first and growing innovation district

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GMH Communities (GMH), a vertically integrated real estate company specializing in the acquisition, development and management of exceptional living communities throughout the United States, in partnership with AEW Capital Management (AEW), a global real estate investment firm with over $85 billion in assets under management, and Wexford Science & Technology, LLC, today announced the completion of land acquisition for the development of a 20-story, 382-unit luxury residential mixed-use tower, ANOVA The Pearl, located within The Pearl innovation district in Charlotte, North Carolina. The property is anticipated to open for occupancy in Summer 2028.

ANOVA The Pearl

"We are attracted to locations that we believe benefit from strong institutional anchors and create opportunities for residents to live near major centers of employment and innovation. ANOVA The Pearl reflects these characteristics and represents a residential development within a unique and evolving district in Charlotte," said Sara Cassidy, portfolio manager at AEW Capital Management.

ANOVA The Pearl is designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality housing for professionals working in the life science, healthcare and technology industries. Located at the intersection of South McDowell Street and Pearl Park Way, the residential community will be situated in the heart of one of the nation's fastest-growing innovation districts – developed through a visionary public-private partnership led by Atrium Health and Wexford Science & Technology and anchored by the city's first four-year medical school, Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte. The Pearl unites cutting-edge medical education, research and technology to drive collaboration and economic growth.

"The land acquisition for ANOVA The Pearl represents another significant milestone in the growth of our 'Innovative Living' residential portfolio," said Gary Holloway, Jr., chief executive officer and president, GMH Communities. "As we prepare to break ground this summer, we remain committed to creating thoughtfully designed communities that bring a unique living experience to professionals who are helping drive advancements in healthcare, life sciences and technology throughout the Charlotte region."

ANOVA The Pearl will encompass 1.3 acres within The Pearl and feature luxury residential accommodations alongside 6,621 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Among the 382 units, 5% of the units will be reserved for affordable housing. Residents will have access to an extensive amenity package, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, golf simulator and wellness-focused sauna and cryotherapy chambers.

"The Pearl has rapidly emerged as a destination for innovation, bringing together world-class healthcare, research, education and technology organizations into one collaborative environment," said Dennis Miller, senior vice president and market executive, Wexford Science & Technology. "The development of ANOVA The Pearl represents an important next phase in the district's evolution, introducing a high-quality residential component that allows researchers, health professionals and innovators to live where they work, learn and collaborate. By creating a mixed-use community, we are strengthening the vibrancy and connectivity of The Pearl while supporting the continued growth of Charlotte as a hub for life sciences and healthcare innovation."

About GMH Communities

Headquartered in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, GMH Communities is a dynamic privately held real estate company specializing in the acquisition, development and management of exceptional living communities throughout the United States. Since 1985, GMH has participated in over 300 transactions representing more than $9.5 billion of gross asset value across all major property types. For more information, visit www.gmhcommunities.com.

About AEW

For 45 years, AEW Capital Management, L.P. (AEW) has provided real estate investment management services to investors worldwide. As one of the world's largest real estate investment advisors¹, AEW and its affiliates manage $85.5 billion in private real estate equity, debt and listed securities across North America, Europe and Asia (as of March 31, 2026). Grounded in research and experienced in the complexities of the real estate and capital markets, AEW actively manages portfolios in both the public and private property markets and across the risk/return spectrum. AEW and its affiliates have offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Denver, London, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo, as well as additional offices in eight European cities. For more information, please visit www.aew.com.

¹Source: "2025 IREI.Q Real Estate Managers Guide". The Guide, published annually by Institutional Real Estate, Inc., ranks real estate managers based on the gross value of real estate AUM ($m) as of December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2026. AEW includes (i) AEW Capital Management, L.P. and its subsidiaries and (ii) affiliated company AEW Europe and its subsidiaries. AEW Europe and AEW Capital Management, L.P. are commonly owned by Natixis Investment Managers and operate independently from each other. Total AEW AUM of $85.5 billion includes $41.2 billion in assets managed by AEW Europe and its affiliates, $2.8 billion in regulatory assets under management of AEW Capital Management, L.P., and $41.5 billion in assets for which AEW Capital Management, L.P. and its affiliates provide (i) investment management services to a fund or other vehicle that is not primarily investing in securities (e.g., real estate), (ii) non-discretionary investment advisory services (e.g., model portfolios) or (iii) fund management services that do not include providing investment advice.

About Wexford Science & Technology

Wexford Science & Technology is a real estate company that partners with leading universities, healthcare systems, research institutions, and innovative companies to develop environments that catalyze innovation, attract talent, and drive economic growth. With more than 10 million square feet delivered nationwide in partnership with over 30 institutional partners, Wexford develops everything from single buildings to fully integrated mixed-use Knowledge Communities that combine research, clinical, corporate, and innovation space with housing, hospitality, retail, programming, and placemaking. As a long‑term partner, Wexford offers a full range of services, from strategy, capital, and expertise to development, asset management, and programming to enable knowledge-centric institutions and companies to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. For more information about Wexford, visit www.wexfordscitech.com.

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SOURCE GMH Communities