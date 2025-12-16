GMH Communities and AEW Capital Management Acquire Two Student Housing Properties in Top University Markets

The partnership acquires Dockside and Flatiron, expanding its student housing portfolio in Clemson, S.C. and Baton Rouge, La.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GMH Communities (GMH), a vertically-integrated real estate company, and AEW Capital Management (AEW), a global real estate investment firm with over $82 billion in assets under management, today announced their joint acquisition of two student housing communities: Dockside at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina and Flatiron at Louisiana State University (LSU) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Both properties are located near their respective campuses, offering convenient access and are outfitted with Class-A amenities.

With the addition of the Clemson and LSU communities, the AEW-GMH partnership will now own and operate more than 2,000 beds across four universities in Power 4 markets.

"For 40+ years, GMH has been a leader and innovator in the student housing industry," said Gary Holloway, Jr., chief executive officer and president, GMH Communities. "We stay ahead of trends in the industry and understand what students seek in a community. The acquisition of Dockside and Flatiron underscores GMH's commitment to investing in high-quality, well-located assets within fundamentally strong markets."

"AEW is thrilled to expand its student housing portfolio in partnership GMH," said Adam Schwank, portfolio manager and managing director at AEW Capital Management. "Dockside and Flatiron exemplify the attributes we seek in high-performing student housing assets: modern construction, generous common area spaces for students and prime locations adjacent to growing Power 4 universities."

The 633-bed Dockside community will be rebranded as The Cove at Clemson, offering a premier lakefront setting with direct access to Lake Hartwell. In Baton Rouge, the 293-bed Flatiron community is recognized as one of the market's few pedestrian-oriented housing options, offering convenience just steps from the LSU campus.

The off-campus, purpose-built student housing markets at Clemson and LSU continue to experience a demand driven by growing university enrollments and a desire for quality off-campus housing. Through this partnership, GMH and AEW aim to further enhance the living experience for students by creating environments that foster both academic and social success.

About GMH Communities

Headquartered in Newtown Square, PA, GMH Communities is a dynamic, privately held real estate company specializing in the acquisition, development and management of exceptional living communities throughout the United States. Since 1985, GMH has participated in more than 300 transactions representing more than $8.6 billion of gross asset value across all major property types. For more information, visit www.gmhcommunities.com.

About AEW Capital Management

AEW Capital Management and its affiliates had US $81.9 billion of gross assets under management as of December 31, 2024, including $77.6 billion in private equity real estate and $4.3 billion in real estate equity securities (REITs). The firm's clients include many of the leading corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, insurance companies and investment management companies, as well as private investors.

AEW is an autonomous wholly owned subsidiary of Natixis Investment Managers, a global asset management firm. Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers' global assets under management totaled $1.4 trillion as of December 31, 2024. AEW is Natixis Investment Managers' sole dedicated real estate investment affiliate. AEW operates autonomously from its parent company with respect to its day-to-day business affairs and investment management activities.

