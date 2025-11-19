C1 Development and GMH Communities Approved for up to 1,000-beds for Student Housing Community in Baton Rouge, LA

The off-campus student housing property will feature spacious cottages and garden-style apartments

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C1 Development, a wholly owned subsidiary of Virtus Real Estate Capital, and GMH Communities (GMH), a vertically integrated real estate company, both owners and developers of lifestyle-oriented residential communities, today announced their formal rezoning approval for up to 1,000 beds at 6800 Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. The new community will consist of two-story boutique cottage and townhome-style buildings and three-story garden-style buildings wrapping a spacious clubhouse and outdoor amenity area. The project is located southeast of the Louisiana State University (LSU) campus, close to popular restaurants and retail in the surrounding area.

"Now more than ever, we recognize the pent-up demand for quality, Class-A housing in this market," said David Helfrich, President of C1 Development. "With accessibility to the campus and easy access to retail establishments, we're confident that the development will provide residents with an elevated living experience that promotes academic excellence."

"We're excited to partner with C1 to help create a community that meets the unique needs of student renters," said Steve Behrle, Chief Development Officer of GMH Communities. "Through this collaboration, we are bringing a new student-focused development to LSU and the Baton Rouge community, offering a space where students can thrive in an environment that fosters both academic and social success."

On-site amenities will include best in market study rooms, a resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, resident lounge, business center and parking spaces for every resident. The property will feature 2, 4 and 5-bedroom units with high-end finishes and stainless-steel appliances.

The cottage-style development will be the most design focused of its kind in the LSU market and is intended to meet the growing demand for quality student housing. In recent years, LSU has continued to experience a growing student population and recently saw its largest freshman class to date.

The project is scheduled to start construction in the Fall of 2026 and open for the Fall 2028 semester.

About C1 Development

C1 Development is a developer of high-quality multifamily housing assets in both the conventional multifamily and student housing sectors. C1 was founded to address the growing demand within these sectors and the lack of quality housing. C1 incorporates a community-oriented development philosophy by working closely with key community stakeholders to deliver high-quality projects for all stakeholders while maintaining alignment with the desires of the local communities and serving the needs of residents. For more information, please visit www.c1development.com.

About GMH Communities

Headquartered in Newtown Square, PA, GMH Communities is a dynamic, privately held real estate company specializing in the acquisition, development and management of exceptional living communities throughout the United States. Since 1985, GMH has participated in more than 300 transactions representing more than $8.6 billion of gross asset value across all major property types. For more information, visit www.gmhcommunities.com .

