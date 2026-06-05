GMI Cloud and Magna AI Partner to Expand Global Sovereign AI Infrastructure

Initial projects are planned in Malaysia, Belgium, and Romania, with additional locations under development

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GMI Cloud, a leader in AI-native GPU cloud infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Magna AI Inc. to jointly architect, deploy and scale a global network of sovereign AI Factories (AIFs), with the initial wave of projects architected around NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72™. Magna AI, Inc. is a new sovereign AI company born from a partnership between Trend Micro™ and Wistron Digital Technology Holding Company (WDH). Collaborating with NVIDIA, the companies will build and deploy sovereign AI infrastructure, including AI factories, GPU cloud services, and AI security solutions, across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

GMI and Magna Partner

With confirmed projects breaking ground in Malaysia, Belgium, and Romania later this year, both companies have initiated joint planning activities covering site evaluation, infrastructure architecture, sovereign compliance requirements, and phased deployment models. These regions are experiencing rapidly growing demand for sovereign AI infrastructure, driven by increasing national investment in AI independence, regional digital transformation, and the need for secure, high-performance AI computing capacity. Other locations are currently being finalized in Africa and the Middle East.

The global shift towards sovereign AI is driven by a consensus that dedicated AI computing power is a fundamental pillar of national prosperity. According to McKinsey research, global AI spending could reach $1.3 trillion to $1.5 trillion by 2030. Governments are moving decisively to mitigate the strategic risks of depending on foreign-controlled platforms, data jurisdiction conflicts, and volatile supply chains.

"A nation's prosperity and security are at risk if it cannot control its own digital destiny. Simply put, sovereign AI is a non-negotiable component of modern statecraft," said Alex Yeh, CEO of GMI Cloud. "GMI Cloud's mission is to be the trusted partner for governments in architecting, building, and operating this critical infrastructure. We provide the foundation for them to protect and secure their competitive future."

The Magna AI and GMI Cloud partnership offers a unique "AI transformation factory" model, providing a comprehensive, secure, and vertically integrated solution. The partnership is distinguished by its unique combination of strengths:

Cybersecurity Leadership: With Trend Micro's over 37 years of cybersecurity experience, the AI Factories will be built on a world-class security foundation designed to protect sensitive national data and mission-critical AI workloads.

With Trend Micro's over 37 years of cybersecurity experience, the AI Factories will be built on a world-class security foundation designed to protect sensitive national data and mission-critical AI workloads. Hardware and Integration Expertise: WDH's extensive experience in hardware manufacturing and systems integration ensures the efficient and scalable production of these complex AI facilities.

WDH's extensive experience in hardware manufacturing and systems integration ensures the efficient and scalable production of these complex AI facilities. Proven AI-Native Infrastructure: GMI Cloud brings proven experience in designing and operating AI-native GPU cloud infrastructure optimized for large-scale inference, sovereign AI deployments, and next-generation AI factories.

GMI Cloud brings proven experience in designing and operating AI-native GPU cloud infrastructure optimized for large-scale inference, sovereign AI deployments, and next-generation AI factories. Full-Stack AI Platform: Magna AI brings end-to-end AI transformation, integrating infrastructure, applications, and services into a unified, scalable model for sovereign AI adoption, supporting the next wave of inference-scale AI workloads, agentic AI systems, and national AI platforms requiring secure, high-performance sovereign infrastructure.

"Sovereign AI is becoming a national imperative and the foundation of a nation's future competitiveness," said Dr. Moataz Binali, CEO of Magna AI. "Through this partnership,we are supporting sovereign AI initiatives across markets including Malaysia, Belgium, and Romania, enabling nations to build, control, and scale their own intelligence infrastructure with confidence. By combining GMI Cloud's AI-native platforms with Magna AI's sovereign value-chain AI infrastructure, we are enabling nations to move faster from strategy to execution by deploying AI systems that are secure, resilient, and built for long-term economic and technological independence."

"With over 37 years of cybersecurity expertise, Trend Micro™ brings deep experience to this collaboration, helping secure these AI Factories from the ground up, protect critical data and AI workloads, and reduce risk exposure through advanced threat intelligence. This enables nations to scale AI with control, regulatory compliance, and long-term resilience," said Oscar Chang, Executive Vice President Research & Development at Trend Micro™.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, 25-year industry veteran from Samp and Acer Robert Hwang, Chairman of WDH, said, "We are proud to partner with GMI Cloud and Magna AI to build a robust AI computing ecosystem that empowers startups and end-users across Asia. This collaboration further solidifies our long-term strategic positioning in the AI infrastructure landscape."

About Magna AI

Magna AI is a global AI transformation company operating across the full integrated value chain, architecting the future of sovereign intelligence. Through a unified operating model spanning strategy, engineering, integration, and operations, Magna AI designs and delivers secure AI infrastructure, applications, and services that enable measurable, scalable, and long-term transformation. Powered by strategic industry collaborations and next generation technologies from NVIDIA, Wistron Digital Technology Holding Company (WDH), and Trend Micro™, Magna AI helps enterprises and governments evolve into intelligent, adaptive, and future ready organizations.

www.magnaai.com

About GMI Cloud

Silicon Valley-based GMI Cloud delivers full-stack inference-first AI infrastructure to build sovereign and commercial AI deployments. With proven experience deploying AI infrastructure across multiple continents and regulatory environments, GMI Cloud enables nations, enterprises, and research institutions to build AI capabilities without dependence on foreign platforms. For more information, visit gmicloud.ai.

About Trend Micro™

Trend Micro™, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, Trend's platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro™ enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

SOURCE GMI Cloud