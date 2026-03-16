GMI Cloud Bringing NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72™ Online in Global Sovereign AI Initiative

GMI Cloud utilizing NVIDIA's most advanced Vera Rubin Platform architecture to build full-stack AI Factories for governments seeking AI independence

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GMI Cloud, a leading full-stack AI infrastructure provider, today announced an ongoing global initiative to architect and deploy sovereign AI Factories for countries worldwide. As the critical backbone of these initial buildouts, GMI Cloud is bringing significant capacity of the newly announced NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72™ online, establishing a standard for national-scale artificial intelligence deployments. This initiative for sovereign AI Factory buildouts is already underway.

The global shift towards sovereign AI is driven by a consensus that AI computing power is a fundamental pillar of national security, economic competitiveness, and cultural preservation in the foreseeable future. Governments are moving decisively to mitigate the strategic risks of depending on foreign-controlled platforms, recognizing that true independence requires localized infrastructure, data jurisdiction, and full control over the intelligent systems underpinning their critical industries.

GMI Cloud's motto, "Build AI Without Limits," is dedicated to bringing accelerated computing to every industry across the globe. This transformation begins by first building robust AI infrastructure for everyone, everywhere, ensuring that no country is left behind in the AI industrial revolution.

"Nations around the world are recognizing that AI sovereignty is as critical as energy or food security," said Alex Yeh, CEO of GMI Cloud. "Every country needs to own the production of its intelligence. GMI Cloud's role is to build these sovereign AI Factories from the ground up, providing the full-stack infrastructure governments require to protect their data and secure their competitive future."

As a pioneer in next-generation hardware deployment, GMI Cloud is utilizing the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform as the foundational architecture for these sovereign buildouts. Rather than simply supplying raw compute power, GMI Cloud leverages NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 to solve the core challenges nations face when building AI Factories at scale: data security, operational cost, and energy sustainability.

Crucially for sovereign applications, the Vera Rubin architecture provides hardware-level data protection across the entire system, ensuring that a nation's most sensitive data and proprietary models remain entirely secure within their borders. Furthermore, the architecture delivers a generational leap in compute efficiency, drastically reducing both the hardware footprint required to train complex models and the ongoing cost of running highly interactive, agentic AI. This allows nations to scale their AI capabilities aggressively while adhering to strict sustainable computing and energy efficiency mandates.

GMI Cloud, a Reference Platform NVIDIA Cloud Partner, delivers a complete, end-to-end AI stack: from bare-metal infrastructure to the inference and workflow layers. This proven experience in deploying and operating AI infrastructure across multiple continents and complex regulatory environments positions GMI Cloud as the partner of choice for countries seeking rapid, reliable paths to technological independence.

About GMI Cloud



Silicon Valley-based GMI Cloud delivers full-stack inference-first AI infrastructure to build sovereign and commercial AI deployments. With proven experience deploying AI infrastructure across multiple continents and regulatory environments, GMI Cloud enables nations, enterprises, and research institutions to build AI capabilities without dependence on foreign platforms. For more information, visit https://gmicloud.ai.

SOURCE GMI Cloud