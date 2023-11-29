GMI Starts Whole of State Blog Series

PHOENIX, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GMI, a thought leader on Whole-of-State, today announced the first in a blog series designed to educate State, Local, and the Education (SLED) Sector about Whole-of-State.  The weekly blog series is from Jennifer Pittman-Leeper, a former State of Arizona Security strategist who helped Arizona begin its journey working with local governments, K12s, tribal entities, and the private sector.

"Whole-of-state is all about collaboration and teamwork," said Tim Roemer, Chief Security Officer at GMI. "Our team brings the experience of building a Whole-of-State program from the ground up."

About Global Market Innovators (GMI):

Global Market Innovators (GMI) is Arizona's largest woman-owned and minority-led technology company. Recognized as best in class, GMI offers a comprehensive range of fully managed IT services, including cybersecurity, compliance, procurement, collaboration, mobility and networking, cloud solutions, and more. Guided by a vision of infusing security into every facet of your business, GMI is your trusted partner, relentlessly focusing on your success. GMI is also a certified diversity supplier. Visit www.gmi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

