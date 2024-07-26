GMIF2024 Innovation Summit Invites All to Gather in Shenzhen on September 27

SHENZHEN, China, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by production cuts and price increases from upstream manufacturers, alongside a gradual revival in the consumer electronics market, the memory industry is witnessing a recovery after two years of supply-demand imbalance and significant price declines, and behind it also hides a new trend in the industry fueled by AI applications.

According to Gartner, by the end of 2024, smartphone shipments are expected to grow by 4.2% to 1.2 billion units, and PC shipments are projected to increase by 3.5% to 250.4 million units, notably with shipments of generative AI smartphones and AIPCs soaring by 917% to 295 million units. The explosive growth of innovative applications such as AI smartphones, AIPCs, AI servers, and XR is driving rapid development in advanced memory technologies like DDR5/LPDDR5, QLC NAND, CXL, and LPCAMM.

Organized by Semiconductor Investment Alliance and Shenzhen Memory Industry Association, co-organized by Guangdong Integrated Circuit Industry Association and Shenzhen Semiconductor Industry Association, and hosted by JW Insights Consulting (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. and Haitong Securities Co., Ltd., "The 3rd GMIF2024 Innovation Summit (Global Memory Innovation Forum)" is scheduled to be held on September 27, 2024 at Renaissance Shenzhen Bay Hotel.

Under the theme of "AI Leads Memory's New Momentum", GMIF 2024 will bring together leading enterprises and listed companies from various sectors of the semiconductor memory industry chain, including terminal manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, platform manufacturers, controller manufacturers, module manufacturers, packaging and testing manufacturers, equipment manufacturers, and material suppliers.

The forum will focus on the industry trends and dynamics powered by the recovery of the memory market and emerging AI applications, sharing cutting-edge technologies and the latest products, exploring how to synergize innovation throughout the industry chain, to build a cooperative and win-win industry ecosystem. The highlights of this event include:

Sharing Insights on Direction of Industrial Technology Innovation : to invite industry leaders such as global original manufacturers to share developments in NAND Flash and DRAM technologies and discuss how advanced memory technologies like CXL and LPCAMM are supporting innovation and applications in the AI industry.

Decoding Global Storage Industry Trends: to bring together representatives of memory industry enterprises and renowned industry consulting firms to decode development trends of global storage industry and seize opportunities and challenges brought by changes in the storage industry cycle.

Empowering Business Success Through Diverse Event Formats and Media Resources: to facilitate efficient interactions across the industry chain by participation in keynote speeches, thematic matchmaking meetings, awards ceremonies, Bay Area Nights, friendly golf matches and global live broadcasts.

Exploring Investment Opportunities by Capital Market matchmaking and Strategy Sharing: to enable face-to-face exchanges between listed companies, unicorns in the memory industry chain, and investment institutions to highlight investment value and foster win-win cooperation.

GMIF2024 features an extensive schedule of events that foster collaboration and highlight investment opportunities in the memory industry. On September 27th, the summit will commence with the Memory Industry Trends Forum, followed by the Memory Equipment and Materials Forum, which will delve into the latest advancements and trends. The day will also include a Strategy Meeting for Listed Companies in the Memory Industry, providing a platform for face-to-face exchanges between listed companies, industry unicorns, and investment institutions.

The summit evening will be marked by events involving the Award Dinner and Bay Area Night to celebrate notable achievements and explore networking opportunities in the industry. The first day's events will culminate with a Global Live Broadcast of Memory Trends by major brands. To conclude GMIF2024, a Friendly Golf Match will be held on September 28th, marking the end of the summit and offering a relaxed venue for ongoing technology exchanges.

Looking back, GMIF2023, themed "Exploration•Advance•Symbiosis•Win-Win", brought together over 250 companies from around the world. The event featured 18 impressive keynote speeches and attracted over 700 industry professionals. With a "2-day conference + 6 events" format, the forum was characterized by a series of special events including closed sessions, main and sub-forum speeches, awards dinners, global live broadcasts, Bay Area Nights and more. With the support of over 30 mainstream media partners, the summit directly reached over 200,000 engineers, and its online exposure exceeded 300 million views.

Many enterprises, including Intel, Huawei, Phytium, Tsinghua Tongfang, EmdoorINFO, IP3 Technology, WEIBU, Yangtze Memory, Changxin Memory, Silicon Motion, BIWIN Storage, Maxio Technology, InnoGrit, Techwinsemi, Yeestor, Powev, KingSpec, IKAUTO, KingFast, Hemei Jingyi, AttachPoint, QUANXING and many more, had been honored with the GMIF2023 Annual Awards, which garnered widespread attention from across the semiconductor memory industry.

With aims to recognize and incentivize outstanding enterprises for their exceptional contributions to innovation in the global memory industry chain, the GMIF2024 Annual Awards will continue to highlight and celebrate outstanding enterprises across various segments of the memory industry. There are three major categories of awards established, including the Outstanding Industry Award, Outstanding Product Award, and Outstanding Brand Award, with more than 25 specific awards in these categories.

The Third GMIF2024 Innovation Summit stands as a pivotal event for industry leaders and innovators to converge, share insights, and shape the future of the memory industry. As AI continues to drive significant advancements and demand within the sector, GMIF2024 will create an invaluable space for collaboration and the exchange of state-of-the-art ideas and technologies. We look forward to your participation in Shenzhen on September 27, 2024, where together, we can forge a path toward a prosperous and innovative future for the global memory industry.

About SMIA

Founded in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in 2019, the SMIA(Shenzhen Memory Industry Association), a non-governmental social group in the semiconductor industry, focuses on domestic production and global business. With the goal of "Focus on Memory Sector to Achieve Collaborative Development", the SMIA creates a platform for industry service so as to build a collaborative industry ecosystem.

About GMIF

The Global Memory Innovation Forum (GMIF) is the most important annual event of SMIA. This forum aims to build an international and professional communication platform for the global memory industry to discuss new technologies, applications, cooperation, and opportunities. The forum is dedicated to providing communication opportunities for upstream and downstream manufacturers in the storage industry, consolidating the synergy and complementary development among industry partners, helping participating companies promote their products and brands, and empowering the global memory industry chain to win together!

For more information about GMIF, please visit https://www.gmif.com.cn/.

