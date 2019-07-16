GMLV & GS+EM Group Announce Merger

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GMLV, a Newark, NJ/NY area based Integrated Marketing Communications company and GS+EM, a New York Casting Agency, announced today that they have closed a deal to merge. Specializing in brand-identity, creative and marketing services, media planning and buying, digital and public relations, GMLV's owners, Loretta Volpe and Raymond Levy, formed their agency (GMLV) twelve years ago. GS+EM, a company that books talent in feature films, television, fashion, shows, commercials, music videos, industrials and much more, has been in business for seventeen years and started out as Extra Mile in 2002 by helping recruit and place Extras for Films, TV, and Live Demonstrations. Gilleon Smith has owned GS+EM since 2012.

GMLV will use its marketing resources and industry expertise to continue the expansion that Gilleon Smith initiated when she assumed control of GS+EM. Volpe and Levy, together with Smith, are committed to growing the agency by tapping into their vast network of relationships with Directors, Producers, and others looking for unique talent that can weave a compelling story for their audiences.

"We've all heard the story many times that the key to successful communication is the 'message'. GMLV's partners, with a combined 50 years of high-level marketing experience, also know that the 'messenger' is, more often than not, just as important as the message," said Raymond Levy, GMLV's Co-Founding Partner.

"We have a long and successful track record of helping clients hone and deliver their messages. Today we will also be able to help our clients discover the infinitely greater power of persuasion that comes when a great message is delivered by a messenger who identifies with their audience and reflects their values and authenticity," added Loretta Volpe, GMLV's Co-Founding Partner.

Gilleon Smith, GS+EM's Owner and Chief Casting Director at GS+EM noted, "Our clients have always looked at us as a messenger marketing solutions company that can consistently deliver talent that reflects the diversity that is America. This merger with GMLV gives us the resources and capacity to dramatically expand our capabilities, which can better serve our core constituency and benefit our long serving clients. Shortly after our merger, and to better reflect the additional services we will now offer all our clients, we will rebrand our company as GMLV Casting. I will be staying with the merged company and assuming the position of Chief Casting Officer."

About GMLV:

GMLV is a full-service integrated marketing and communications company serving national and regional clients with award-winning work in brand-identity, creative and marketing services, media planning and buying, digital and public relations. Raymond Levy, GMLV's Co-Founding Partner, has spent 25 years in sports marketing, television, event creation and media management including as a member of the teams that launched the MSG, USA and YES Networks. Loretta Volpe, GMLV's Co-Founding Partner, has spent 25 years in Executive Management and Leadership positions at some of the largest Advertising Agencies in the World. Right before she and Levy opened GMLV, Volpe was the Co-CEO of MMS/Maxxus a division of WPP, the 2nd largest advertising agency holding company in the world. Further information about the Company, its services, case studies, and its founders can be viewed at www.gmlv.co.

About GS+EM

GS+EM is a New York City based full service and casting and production agency that books background and principal talent in feature films, television, fashion, shows, commercials, music videos, industrials, audience bookings, voiceovers, beauty campaigns, promos, print jobs and special projects. GS+EM works in the United States and Internationally. The agency focuses on inclusivity, diversity, and redefining traditional standards of beauty. Gilleon Smith is the Founder and Chief Casting Officer at GS+EM. Gilleon is an actress, and for the last 7 years, the CEO and driving force behind GS+EM. Further information about GS+EM and Gilleon Smith can be viewed at www.gsemgroup.com.

