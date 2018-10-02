GMO Answers Applauds USDA for Fostering Informed Consumer Choice in New GMO Disclosure Rule & Encourages Americans to Get the Facts About the Health & Safety of GMOs

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GMO Answers, an initiative committed to responding to consumer questions about how their food is grown, today released the following statement in response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) final GMO disclosure rule.

"At GMO Answers, our goal is to ensure that the facts about GMOs are easily accessible so consumers can make informed decisions about the food they eat.

"GMOs are the most carefully researched and tested agricultural products on the market with more than two decades of scientific evidence proving their health, safety, and environmental benefits. By requiring GMO labeling, our hope is that the USDA's final disclosure rule will encourage Americans who remain confused about GMOs to seek answers, and ultimately make food choices based on science, not fear.

"For those with questions about the USDA's ruling and what it means for the food they and their families eat, GMO Answers remains as committed as ever to providing answers. We invite anyone with questions about GMOs to submit them on our website, GMOAnswers.com, for answers from our network of over 200 volunteer experts, including farmers, scientists, nutritionists, and more."

GMO Answers is committed to responding to your questions about how our food is grown. Our goal is to make information about agricultural biotechnology easier to access and evaluate. The members of GMO Answers commit to five core principles – welcoming and answering questions on all GMO topics; making GMO information, research and data easy to access and evaluate, and supporting safety testing of GM products, including allowing independent safety testing of our products through validated science-based methods; supporting farmers as they work to grow crops using precious resources more efficiently, with less impact on the environment and producing safe, nutritious food and feed products; respecting farmers' rights to choose the seeds that are best for their farms, businesses and communities and providing seed choices that include non-GM seeds based on market demands; and respecting people around the world and their right to choose healthy food products that are best for themselves and their families. GMO Answers is produced by the members of the Council for Biotechnology Information, which includes BASF, Bayer CropScience, Corteva Agriscience, and Syngenta. Our members are dedicated to the responsible development and application of plant biotechnology. Visit GMOAnswers.com.

