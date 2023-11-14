GMO Testing Market Size to Gather $6.2 Billion by 2031: Report by Allied Market Research

News provided by

Allied Market Research

14 Nov, 2023, 10:05 ET

The global GMO testing market is expected to be driven by the rising adoption of genetically modified (GM) crops across the globe.

PORTLAND, Ore. , Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Allied Market Research published a report, "GMO Testing Market by Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, ELISA Test, Strip Test), by Crop Type (Corn, Soy, Rapeseed and Canola, Potato, Others), by Trait (Stacked, Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global GMO testing market is predicted to garner a revenue of $6.2 billion by 2031. The market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to experience a growth at a CAGR of 4.8% during the 2022-2031 period.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13921

Prime determinants of growth

Widespread adoption of genetically modified (GM) crops is predicted to be the primary growth driver of the global GMO testing market. However, inadequate knowledge regarding food safety standards might create hurdles in the surge of the market. Nonetheless, the intensifying adoption of instant test kits is estimated to push the market ahead.

The PCR segment to maintain its be highly dominant by 2031

By technology, the PCR segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 with around half of the total share. The ability of PCR to identify and quantify GMOs in a sample and confirm the presence of GMOs is expected to push the growth of the segment ahead. On the other hand, the ELISA test segment is estimated to have the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Extensive use of ELISA test in the food industry to check the quality of food products is projected to augment the growth rate of the market

The soy segment to grow rapidly by 2031

By crop type, the soy segment garnered the maximum revenue in 2021 with around one-third of the total market revenue. Regular use of PCR for GMO testing of soy to trace the presence of GMO DNA is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment. However, the others segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Regular GMO testing for other crops including cotton and corn is forecasted to help the segment grow in the coming period.

Buy This Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/49BTWFS

The stacked segment to be the most profitable by 2031

By trait, the stacked segment held the highest market share in 2021 with around one-third of the total market revenue. This segment is also estimated to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 5.7% during the analysis timeframe. Stacked traits are frequently employed in GM crops due to their ability to tackle various agricultural issues at once. This is anticipated to strengthen the position of the segment in the next few years.

North America to offer numerous lucrative opportunities by 2031

By region, the North America GMO testing market accounted for the largest market share in 2021, with around two-fifths of the total share. The extensive use of GM crops such as soybeans, corn, and cotton in the food industry is estimated to propel the market ahead. On the other hand, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to demonstrate the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the analysis timeframe. The high consumer demand for GM crops and various export requirements are expected to drive the market in this region.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13921

Leading Companies in the Industry:

  • ALS Limited
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • OMIC USA Inc
  • Premier Foods plc
  • Institut Merieux
  • SGS SA
  • EnviroLogix Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Intertek Group plc
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.
  • TUV SUD AG
  • LGC Limited
  • Microbac Laboratories, Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • R-Biopharm AG

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

Corn Syrup Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Maize Flour Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Frozen Potato Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2031

Potato Protein Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
 #205, Portland, OR 97220
 United States
 USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
 UK: +44-845-528-1300
 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
 Fax: +1(855)550-5975
 [email protected]
 Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages
 Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Also from this source

Performance Bank Guarantee Market to Reach $20.67 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Performance Bank Guarantee Market to Reach $20.67 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Performance Bank Guarantee Market by Application (International and Domestic), Enterprise Size...
Nutraceutical Ingredients Market to Garner $327.3 Billion at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2031: Allied Market Research

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market to Garner $327.3 Billion at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, "Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Type (Probiotics, Vitamins, Minerals, Proteins, Dietary Fibers,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.