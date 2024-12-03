GMO/Toxin Free USA Launches Website Promoting Seed Companies Pledging Not To Sell GMO Seeds

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-GMO and organic gardeners and farmers now have a new tool to help them avoid genetically engineered seeds and support independent seed companies sharing their values.

Today, nonprofit GMO/Toxin Free USA (GTFU) launched the Seed Integrity Pledge for Safe Seeds (SIP) program, with a website to raise awareness about the increasing availability of GMO seeds in the consumer market. SafeSeedPledge.org hosts a database of seed companies that have pledged not to sell GMO seeds and plants. The searchable database helps growers find sellers that have taken the Pledge.

"Until recently, GMO seeds have only been available to commodity crop farmers. This past year, GMO tomatoes and petunias entered home and community gardens. More seeds and plants like these are being developed. Additionally, gene-edited crops are becoming harder to track because they aren't required to be labeled as 'GMO,' 'genetically engineered,' or with the USDA-created term, 'bioengineered'," said Diana Reeves, Executive Director of GTFU.

Reeves added, "A growing number of studies raise concerns about the assumed precision of gene-editing techniques. But the USDA considers gene-edited organisms equivalent to those created by nature and has declined to regulate them. We've even seen companies labeling gene-edited foods as non-GMO. The lack of regulation has made it much easier for biotech companies to avoid transparency and labeling. "

Four corporations control and sell over half of all seeds globally. The number of independent seed companies is declining due to agriculture industry consolidation. A 2023 report by the USDA found that seed industry consolidation coupled with restrictive intellectual property schemes are stifling small, independent, and public seed breeding programs.

"We believe it is critically important to maintain the diversity of independent seed companies. These companies are our champions for biodiversity. We hope many more companies will take the Pledge to help preserve the genetic integrity of our seed supply," said Reeves.

Seed companies can take the Pledge HERE .

GMO/Toxin Free USA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit advocating for a clean, healthy food system and environment, non-toxic consumer products, and educating consumers about the hazards of GMOs, synthetic pesticides and other toxins. www.toxinfreeusa.org .

