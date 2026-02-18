GMP Labeling Partners with Loftware for Digital Label Solutions

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GMP Labeling Inc. is now offering an expanded suite of digital labeling solutions through a new partnership with Loftware, a recognized leader in product identification. This collaboration allows GMP Labeling Inc. to provide comprehensive, end-to-end services that integrate physical labels, label printers, and integrated software, addressing the evolving regulatory needs of medical device, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries.

This partnership supports customers across the United States in transitioning from traditional paper-based processes to efficient digital data printing. By combining GMP Labeling's compliance-focused labels and hardware with Loftware's Cloud label management and print automation software, customers can standardize labeling across departments, reduce manual errors, and ensure real-time data accuracy at the point of application.

"As operational nimbleness continues to become a requirement to compete in the global medtech market, labeling solutions will need to be nimble too. Our strategic partnership with Loftware marks a significant milestone for GMP Labeling Inc., enabling us to provide our customers with a truly end-to-end digital labeling solution. " said Robin Kalsbeek, General Manager.

Across the medical device, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries, labeling plays a critical role in product identification, traceability, batch control, and regulatory compliance. Manufacturers are increasingly required to meet strict standards such as FDA UDI, 21 CFR Part 11, ISO 13485, GMP, and global traceability requirements—while maintaining efficiency across production, warehousing, and quality operations.

Through customer feedback and process assessments, GMP Labeling identified a growing need for labeling systems that integrate directly with ERP, MES, and quality management systems (QMS). In addition, the company delivered a 34% reduction in consumable costs for a major medtech customer by shifting to integrated label printing.

"While physical labels remain essential on every product, sample, and asset, the ability to manage labeling through a digital platform—connected to live data—represents a major shift in accuracy, compliance, and efficiency," said Robin Kalsbeek.

This partnership provides numerous advantages for organizations seeking to modernize their quality operations:

Enhanced Accuracy: Digital systems minimize human error, leading to more precise data capture and application.

Regulatory Readiness – Supports UDI, batch/lot traceability, audit trails, and validation requirements.

– Supports UDI, batch/lot traceability, audit trails, and validation requirements. Process Standardization – Centralized label management across multiple sites, departments, and product lines.

– Centralized label management across multiple sites, departments, and product lines. Comprehensive Traceability: From initial product development through distribution, every step is meticulously tracked.

What distinguishes this offering is GMP Labeling Inc.'s deep understanding of the regulated environments in which its customers operate. The company delivers adaptable solutions, including standard quality control labels to specialized options for cleanrooms. And by delivering either standalone products or integrated solutions using Loftware, printers, and quality control labels, GMP Labeling provides the necessary expertise, consumables, hardware, and software to facilitate a smooth transition to digital quality processes.

GMP Labeling is a trusted provider of compliance-focused label solutions for medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other regulated manufacturing environments. GMP Labeling partners with leading technology and material suppliers to deliver durable, traceable, and customizable labeling systems that support quality, safety, and regulatory requirements. The company's solutions include quality control labels, custom labels, asset tags, calibration and safety labels, thermal printers, ribbons, and software integration services.

