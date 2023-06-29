GMS Announces Partnership With Lumina Imaging And Diagnostics

RICHFIELD, Ohio, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Management Services (GMS), a leading professional employer organization (PEO) headquartered in Richfield, Ohio, is pleased to announce its partnership with Lumina Imaging and Diagnostics. This collaboration revolutionizes the health care landscape for GMS clients and their employees throughout Northeast Ohio.

Lumina Imaging and Diagnostics, a premier alternative to traditional hospital care, offers quick and comfortable MRI and CT scans. Using state-of-the-art equipment, their skilled technologists ensure the highest quality imaging, offering patients the clearest images possible. Lumina makes it convenient for patients by offering same or next-day appointments and results within 24 hours.

Noting the rising costs associated with health care, and in line with GMS' commitment to enhancing its service offerings, the partnership with Lumina represents a remarkable leap forward. This collaboration not only provides GMS clients and their employees with an elevated patient experience but does so at a significantly lower cost compared to traditional hospital systems.

"With the rising cost of health plans and other benefits aimed at attracting and retaining talent, employers are looking to leaders like GMS to help ease the burden", said Lumina CEO, Lisa Giganti. "We are honored to be included in GMS' suite of offerings and are committed to providing members with an elevated patient experience in a comfortable, convenient setting without sacrificing quality for cost savings."

About Group Management Services: Group Management Services is headquartered in Richfield, Ohio, and represents more than 2,500 companies with over 45,000 worksite employees. There are currently 24 offices located throughout the United States. Businesses can rely on GMS' expertise in payroll, human resources, risk management, and benefits.

About Lumina: Lumina Imaging and Diagnostics delivers high-quality medical imaging without the high cost. Lumina uses cutting-edge technology to provide outpatient MRI and CT scans at a cost 50-70% lower than major hospitals. With four convenient locations across northeast Ohio and flexible scheduling, patients can get scans completed quickly, with minimal to no wait time, and receive their reports within 24 hours. More information is available at: https://www.luminaimaging.com.

