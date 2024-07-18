GMS Expands To Rochester, New York - A New Hub For Client Services

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Management Services (GMS) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its Rochester office, strategically positioned to serve clients in the heart of New York state. This marks a significant milestone for GMS as it continues to expand its footprint across the nation. The new GMS office, located at 600 Fishers Station Drive, Victor, NY 14564, represents the company's second location in the state. With this expansion, GMS reinforces its commitment to providing exceptional service to clients nationwide.

Kevin Vaughn, Rochester Sales Manager

The GMS Difference

Our commitment goes beyond transactions; it's about building lasting relationships. Here's what our clients appreciate about GMS:

Personalized approach: No two businesses are alike. We tailor our services to meet your specific needs.

Responsive support: When you have questions or need assistance, our dedicated team is just a call away.

Innovation: GMS stays ahead of industry trends, ensuring you benefit from the latest tools and technologies.

What Sets GMS Apart?

1. Local expertise, national reach

Headquartered in Richfield, Ohio, GMS has been a trusted partner for over 3,500 companies, managing more than 50,000 worksite employees. Now, with 25 offices, GMS combines local expertise with a broad national perspective.

2. Comprehensive services

At GMS, we understand that running a business involves juggling multiple responsibilities. That's why we offer a comprehensive suite of services:

Payroll: Streamlined, accurate, and compliant payroll processing and payroll tax management.

Human resources: Expert guidance on HR policies, audits, and employee relations.

Risk management: Mitigating risks and safeguarding your business. Minimize workers' compensation insurance rates and protect your business from costly claims.

Benefits administration: Navigating the complex world of employee benefits.

