GMS Hits $1 Billion in Wages Paid in 2019

RICHFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Management Services Inc., a Certified Professional Employer Organization based in Richfield, Ohio, reaches new heights as they cross the $1 billion threshold in PEO wages paid in 2019.

As a PEO, GMS provides a suite of comprehensive HR solutions for small to mid-sized businesses, allowing those businesses to focus on core business. Handling the payroll for more than 1450 clients, GMS exceeded $1 billion in wages paid to all their client's employees in 2019.

Find out how PEOs help businesses: https://www.groupmgmt.com/why-gms/education-center/what-is-a-peo/

GMS and the PEO industry as a whole, have experienced tremendous growth in recent years, as business owners struggle to keep up with the ever-evolving responsibilities when it comes to HR and compliance.

When asked how GMS has been able to grow and stand out in the industry, Corporate Tax Manager Will Hart said "You can't reach that number without sales and client retention. On top of that, GMS is constantly evolving and building upon service offerings, adding value to our client's dollar."

Hart, along with President Mike Kahoe, had been monitoring these numbers in recent years, and had a feeling 2019 was the year for this milestone.

As the industry continues to grow in popularity, GMS is set to be a major player for years to come.

"When you do things the right way and put your clients first, it shows that you're in it for the long haul and I can't wait for us to hit 2 billion," Hart said.

About Group Management Services, Inc.

GMS is a Certified Professional Employer Organization and Benefits Administrator, providing comprehensive HR solutions to companies large, medium, and small through the United States. Their services include everything from Payroll and Human Resources to Risk Management and Benefits. Currently, GMS is partnered with more than 1,450 businesses across the country, representing over 26,000 employees. For more information, visit: https://www.groupmgmt.com/.

Contact: Matt Schoolcraft, GMS

Phone: 330-807-4067

Email: Mschoolcraft@groupmgmt.com

SOURCE Group Management Services Inc.

Related Links

https://www.groupmgmt.com

