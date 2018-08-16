GMS Named 3rd-Largest Employer in Northeast Ohio

RICHFIELD, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Management Services Inc., a Certified Professional Employer Organization based in Richfield, Ohio, has been named the third-largest employer in Northeast Ohio by Crain's Cleveland Business.

The list ranks the 100 largest employers in Northeast Ohio by full time equivalent employment. GMS is not only the third-largest employer in the area, it is also the largest PEO in the state of Ohio.

Find out how PEOs help businesses: https://www.groupmgmt.com/why-gms/education-center/what-is-a-peo/

GMS has experienced significant growth in recent years. This has led to the construction of a new headquarters opening later this month, which can be seen overlooking Interstate 77 in Richfield. They are the largest PEO in the state.

"Our growth is a testament to our hard-working sales force and our loyal customers," said GMS President Mike Kahoe. "We look forward to continued growth both locally and nationally. Soon, The Cleveland Clinic will no longer be Northeast Ohio's largest employer."

Kahoe went on to tout the service levels of his workforce, which has led to a 97 percent client retention rate and played a huge role in the company's success.

GMS provides comprehensive HR solutions to companies of all sizes, with eight locations across the United States. These services include Payroll, Human Resources, Risk Management, and Benefits. GMS is partnered with over 1,300 businesses across the country, representing over 25,000 employees.

You can learn more about GMS: https://www.groupmgmt.com/about-us/

Contact: Matt Schoolcraft, GMS



Phone: 330-807-4067



Email: Mschoolcraft@groupmgmt.com

SOURCE Group Management Services Inc.

Related Links

https://www.groupmgmt.com

