GMS Partners With UAE's du to Secure du's Network and Manage Its Inbound International A2P SMS Traffic

BAAR, Switzerland, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Message Services (GMS) is delighted to announce the start of an official partnership with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), a top mobile network operator in the UAE. Based on a competitive tender, GMS has been chosen as an international Application-to-Person (A2P) messaging hub and managed services partner.

Du's intention to improve service quality and unlock new revenue streams was perfectly in line with GMS's ambition to extend its global monetization footprint. Commenting on the partnership, du's Executive Vice President Enterprise Business, Hany Aly said:

"Connectivity and communication are core pillars of our operations and we are always in a constant drive to explore ways to improve the quality of service delivery for our end customers. We are happy to partner with GMS in effective monetization of international A2P traffic. Ultimately, the benefits will be plentiful for both du and GMS with the monetization of our SMS channels and we look forward to building our expertise and trusted solutions in this field as our partnership ensues."

Successful achievement is preceded by conducting a deep analysis of the legal, technical and commercial environments, identifying weak spots which need to be eliminated and implementing the necessary steps to secure the network. In line with this, du and GMS have established direct connectivity over Signaling System No.7 (SS7). Such connectivity offers edge over other technologies in that it is of very high quality, speedy and most importantly, offers complete transparency, providing correct delivery reports to the traffic generator (enterprise) for all messages and thereby giving the full picture to both the enterprise and the MNO.

"Du stands out for its approach and attention to detail, and GMS has the exact same vision on doing business. We believe that GMS' expertise will enable du to maximize its messaging business and achieve steady revenue growth," GMS' Managing Director, Iurii Makarenko said.

About Global Message Services (GMS)



GMS is a global messaging provider offering services for mobile operators and enterprises.

Pioneers in A2P, P2P and P2A monetization and leaders in the CIS market since 2006, GMS has expanded globally with a current reach of 900 mobile operators, more than 240 of them directly connected, all over the world.

GMS multi-channel messaging platform, Hyber, allows enterprises to deliver messages across different channels worldwide: SMS, Push, OTT messengers, email, etc. GMS is Viber's official partner.

GMS Monetization solution for Mobile Operators enhances operator's SMS business by addressing technical issues, as well as commercial and legal. A step-by-step project plan will heighten the security and overhaul the business processes to put the operator in complete control of his network and increase revenue.

Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

About Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (EITC)

Founded in 2005, EITC is a UAE-based telecommunications provider responsible for operating both the iconic du and Virgin Mobile brands. EITC also runs a number of pioneering, transformative business subsidiaries under its corporate canopy, including EITC Investment Holdings, Edara, UAE-IX, Khazna and datamena. Implemented in 2013, in alignment with the National Plan, EITC also partially runs FedNet which supports the UAE mGovernment initiative.

EITC is 39.5 percent owned by Emirates Investment Authority, 19.75 percent by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, 19.5 percent by Emirates International Telecommunications and the remaining by public shareholders. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the company trades under the name 'Du'.

