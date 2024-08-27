GMS Provides Key Points for Employers Regarding FTC Noncompete Ban Overturn

RICHFIELD, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Texas federal judge recently struck down the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) proposed nationwide ban on non-compete agreements, which was set to take effect in early September. This ruling means that employers can continue to enforce non-compete clauses according to their state laws. However, with ongoing legal challenges and the evolving regulatory landscape, it's crucial for employers to stay informed and prepared for potential changes.

What Does This Mean For Employers?

Hear from GMS' Chief Legal Officer, Tom Amato, on why non-compete agreements are legally essential for companies:

"In today's highly competitive business environment, it's crucial for companies to safeguard their human capital and proprietary information to maintain a competitive edge. Non-compete agreements serve as an essential tool for protecting these vital assets, ensuring that businesses remain compliant with legal standards while mitigating risks. By having well-drafted non-compete agreements, companies can better secure their valuable resources, ultimately preserving their market position and long-term growth."

