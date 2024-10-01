GMSS Holdings Acquires DDP Medical Supply, Expanding National Distribution and Service Offerings

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GMSS Holdings, LLC, the parent company of Geriatric Medical & Surgical Supply, LLC ("Geriatric Medical"), announced today that it has acquired DDP Medical Supply ("DDP"), a leading distributor of medical and diabetic supplies. The acquisition significantly expands GMSS Holdings' footprint, forming one of the nation's leading medical supply distribution networks focused on chronic, post-acute, and home care providers.

Both companies will maintain their unique brands and market-focused solutions while benefiting from increased scale, enhanced distribution infrastructure, and expanded service offerings.

Jeffrey Siegal, CEO of GMSS Holdings and Geriatric Medical, said, "We are excited to welcome Joe DiFabio, Brian O'Neill, and the DDP Medical Supply team. By keeping both the Geriatric Medical and DDP brands intact, we can leverage our combined distribution networks and technological resources to deliver a best-in-class customer experience. Together, we are uniquely positioned to drive innovation and elevate the standard of service, ensuring greater value for our customers and partners."

Brian O'Neill, President of DDP Medical Supply, added, "This partnership allows us to share resources and best practices with Geriatric Medical, a recognized industry leader. Expanding our distribution footprint will enable us to better serve our customers nationwide and deliver the high-quality products they need, when they need them."

Founder and CEO of DDP Medical Supply, Joe DiFabio, expressed confidence in the future: "The increased scale and the combined leadership of both companies will benefit each division and strengthen our position in the market. The alignment of our shared values and commitment to quality ensures that our customers will see a seamless transition and continued service excellence."

About Geriatric Medical

Headquartered in Woburn, MA, Geriatric Medical is among the nation's largest medical supply distributors, focusing exclusively on long-term care, DME, and home care providers. With over 30,000 products, Geriatric Medical supports healthcare providers with effective products, innovative solutions, and active advocacy for the industry. For more information, please visit www.gerimed.com.

About DDP Medical Supply

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, DDP Medical Supply is a leading distributor of medical and diabetic supplies to DME providers nationwide. DDP also distributes pharmaceuticals and a full range of medical supplies to pharmacies, physician offices, and other post-acute care providers. DDP remains fully committed to ensuring that healthcare providers can continue to efficiently deliver high-quality patient care. For more information, please visit www.ddpmedical.com.

