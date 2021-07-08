GMT's Parcel Spend Management Named as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Mountain Technology (GMT), the industry leader of spend management solutions for Parcel and LTL, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in FAP for 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers (FAP) as a Parcel Spend Management vendor.1 According to Gartner, "Vendors included in this Market Guide have customers that are successfully using their products and services. Selections are based on Gartner analyst opinions, vendor surveys and references that validate FAP solution provider claims." The report further adds, "Freight audit and payment (FAP) service providers offer a broad range of outsourced activities, including invoice collection, preaudit, postaudit, and payment of transportation invoices across multiple modes and regions. These services have expanded over the years to include rate management and deep analytics. These are often coupled with supply chain consulting expertise to provide customers with key insights from their freight spend data."

"We're honored to be recognized again in this Gartner Market Guide report," said Jim Jacobs, Chief Commercial Officer at GMT, "Our inclusion wouldn't be possible without our team, which works tirelessly to provide best-in-class auditing and network reporting to our Parcel and LTL customers every day we consider that it's a huge affirmation to our quality and results."1

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About GMT: GMT brings innovation and technology together to help large companies manage their Parcel and LTL spend at a level they could not reach on their own. Our Parcel and LTL Spend Management solutions combine a best-in-class audit system with intelligent spend analysis software to identify network opportunities and assist with contract management. Learn more about our solutions at www.greenmountaintechnology.com.

