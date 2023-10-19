GMW-FTXT Launches World's First Hydrogen-Powered Wing Van Truck Fleet Cross-Provincial Highway Project in China

News provided by

FTXT

19 Oct, 2023, 23:44 ET

BAODING, China, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the first batch of "hydrogen-powered wing van trucks" deployed by GMW-FTXT has accumulated a total mileage of 64,465 kilometers. The vehicle stability and safety are excellent, with extremely low failure rates. The maximum range reaches 580 km on a single refueling, with hydrogen consumption of 4.7 kg per 100 km. Total carbon emission reduction has reached 35 tons. The outstanding economic, social and environmental benefits have earned high recognition and acclaim from logistics users in China.

The deployed vehicles mainly serve the automotive parts transportation business, running between Baoding City in Hebei Province and Tianjin City. This route is a demonstrative hydrogen highway, also the world's first cross-provincial highway demonstration for hydrogen-powered wing trucks. It will gradually facilitate the infrastructure buildout of hydrogen production, refueling stations along highways in China, and provide a replicable model for promoting more vehicle types and application scenarios of hydrogen energy vehicles in China.

http://en.ftxt-e.com/

SOURCE FTXT

Also from this source

L'énergie hydrogène de la Chine se mondialise ; FTXT, l'une des filiales de GWM, a signé une coopération stratégique internationale en matière d'énergie hydrogène avec l'Italie (CNR)

L'International Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles Congress & Exhibition 2023 (FCVC 2023) s'est tenu à Shanghai, en Chine, du 5 au 7 juillet 2023. Des...

Chinas Wasserenergie wird global: FTXT, eine der Tochtergesellschaften von GWM, unterzeichnete eine internationale strategische Zusammenarbeit im Bereich der Wasserstoffenergie mit Italien (CNR)

Vom 5. bis 7. Juli 2023 fand in Shanghai, China der International Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles Congress & Exhibition 2023 (FCVC 2023) statt. Experten...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.