GMX integrates dappOS V2 to offer intent-centric UX

dappOS

12 Jan, 2024

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading decentralized perpetual exchange GMX has integrated dappOS V2 to offer intent-centric user experience and new powerful features. 

dappOS unified account enables traders and liquidity providers to access Avalanche and Arbitrum-based GMX seamlessly from other chains without having to manually bridge their assets. With GMX powered by dappOS V2, users can trade and buy GLP/GM (GMX's LP tokens) with enhanced features and intent-centric UX. The simplified workflow optimizes the execution time by 90% and reduces execution fees by up to 20%. Users can deploy the total balance of their assets regardless of the distribution, confirm complicated, interdependent transactions across different chains with a single signature and pay fees in any tokens. dappOS received a GMX grant and both projects plan to jointly launch incentive programs soon. 

About dappOS

dappOS V2 is providing CeFi - like user experience and a complete decentralization at the same time with new features of unified account, support for task dependency, and a new bidding system. dappOS reward system also provides long-term incentives for users.

About GMX

GMX is a decentralized derivatives exchange that allows users to trade perpetual contracts. These contracts enable traders to speculate on the future price movements of cryptocurrencies without actually holding the underlying asset. With a unique approach to liquidity and trading combined with the benefits of a decentralized architecture, GMX is a leader in the rapidly innovating DeFi derivatives space. 

