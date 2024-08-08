GN further extends the ReSound Nexia family and releases updated fitting software designed for enhanced efficiency and usability

Following its release in October 2023, ReSound Nexia quickly established itself as one of ReSound's most successful hearing aid families ever. Users have reported an 11% higher satisfaction1 and 14% improvement to acceptance rate compared with GN legacy products.2

Complementing the existing ReSound Nexia portfolio, GN is launching its smallest In-the-Canal (ITC) hearing aid in a wireless non-rechargeable design and a new wireless rechargeable CROS Behind-the-Ear (BTE) solution, to support different hearing needs and preferences; another solution in treating single-sided deafness in addition to the already successful wireless CROS RIE launched in 2023. The new Auracast enabled styles give even more people with hearing loss access to GN's most advanced technology, better equipping them for the new standard of Bluetooth connectivity.

In addition, GN is now offering the world's first remote microphone with Auracast. As well as supporting Telecoil, FM systems, and DAI/direct audio input, the new Multi-Mic+ is designed to support users in challenging listening environments, including distances and noisy acoustics. The technology in the new Multi-Mic+ boosts signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) by at least 10.6 dB compared to adaptive directionality for better hearing in noisy environments.3

Scott Davis, Hearing division President at GN, describes: "We are continuously striving to cater to the needs of hearing aid users worldwide. I'm delighted that more people can now benefit from ReSound Nexia's best-in-class hearing in noise technology and experience the "next era" of hearing and connectivity. With the introduction of these new technologies, people with hearing loss can strengthen their connections to people and the world around them and hear the sounds that matter."

ReSound Smart Fit 2.0: enhancing efficiency and personalization

Hearing care professionals consistently rank fitting software as the most critical tool for achieving hearing aid user satisfaction. In fact, up to 55% of a hearing aid fitting consultation is spent in the software which can be complex to navigate, slow to load and requiring many clicks.4 The new ReSound Smart Fit 2.0 delivers a 33-second improvement in clickthrough speed and a 62% click reduction when selecting preferences and settings.5 The faster workflows and significantly improved home screen allow for a smoother, smarter and more personalized fitting experience.

Laurel Christensen, Chief Audiology Officer in GN's Hearing division explains: "Over the years, we have been improving our fitting software, so it performs consistently to the needs of hearing care professionals around the world. ReSound Smart Fit 2.0 addresses some of the key challenges faced by hearing care professionals. By simplifying and speeding up the fitting experience, we are enhancing both the professional and the user experience, leading to greater satisfaction."

The ReSound Smart Fit 2.0 fitting software and new ReSound Nexia styles, along with the equivalent Beltone Solus Max software™ and Beltone Serene™ models, will be available in US and Germany from 22nd August.

