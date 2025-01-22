GNA welcomes Aly Auchtung as sales solutions associate

OSHKOSH, Wis., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Girbau North America (GNA), in Oshkosh, Wis., recently welcomed Aly Auchtung, of Oshkosh, Wis., as sales solutions associate. In her new role, Auchtung will nurture new construction leads and support special sales projects, while working closely with multiple departments to ensure customer satisfaction and success.

Most recently, Auchtung served Plexus Corp. as talent acquisition specialist and U.S. Venture as corporate recruiter. She earned a bachelor's degree in public relations from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh (UWO), in Oshkosh, in 2022.

"Aly is a tremendous addition to GNA's sales team, bringing a blend of intelligence, enthusiasm and a strong foundation of skills to her role," said Joel Jorgensen, vice president of sales. "Despite being early in her career, she has already demonstrated the critical abilities needed to excel in her position. We are excited to have her on board and look forward to supporting her professional growth in the years ahead."

"Although this is my first time in a sales role," said Auchtung, "I feel I have the skills and experience from previous roles to support and grow in this position." Moreover, Auchtung maintains she appreciates GNA's sense of community. "From day one, I received an immense amount of support and warm welcomes from everyone," she said.

To learn more about GNA's products, services or career opportunities visit www.gnalaundry.com or call 800-256-1073.

Media Contact

Tari Albright, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

About Girbau North America

GNA provides the industry's most comprehensive offering of commercial, industrial and vended laundry solutions to customers throughout North America. GNA brands include:

• Girbau Industrial® • Poseidon Textile Care Systems® • Continental Girbau® • Express Laundry Centers® • Sports Laundry Systems® • OnePress®

GNA is the North American Subsidiary of Girbau Global Laundry Solutions

GNA is the largest of 17 subsidiaries of Girbau Global Laundry Solutions (Girbau), based in Vic, Spain. Girbau laundry products – marketed throughout 100 countries worldwide – meet rigorous environmental and safety standards established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Girbau holds both ISO9001 and ISO14001 certifications. Ever focused on laundry efficiency, GNA is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGB), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that developed the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design(LEED) Green Building Rating System.

SOURCE Girbau North America