GNARLY HEAD WINES AND THE GRATEFUL DEAD RELEASE LIMITED-EDITION CABERNET SAUVIGNON AND ZINFANDEL WITH GLOW-UNDER-BLACKLIGHT LABELS

The Dead's Iconic Dancing Bear and Lightning Bolt-Skull Motifs Featured on Collectible Bottles

LODI, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Deadheads who can't get enough of their favorite rock band now have two new wines from Gnarly Head that offer a fun way to toast the Grateful Dead and keep the vibes flowing. Back by popular demand following last fall's successful launch, Gnarly Head wines and the Grateful Dead today announced the release of two limited-edition vintages—a gnarly Old Vine Zinfandel and a Cabernet Sauvignon—that bring two of the band's most-loved and iconic graphics to life in stunning labels that glow under black light.

Gnarly Head and Grateful Dead release limited-edition glow-under-blacklight wine labels.

The Limited-Edition 2021 Gnarly Head x Grateful Dead Old Vine Zinfandel and Limited-Edition 2021 Gnarly Head x Grateful Dead Cabernet Sauvignon will be available at major retailers and specialty liquor stores nationwide beginning in September, at a suggested retail price of $12. The Limited-Edition Old Vine Zinfandel features the Dead's lovable, dancing bears with a new glow-under-blacklight design that gives the smiling bears a whole new life. Originating from the back cover art on the band's 1973 album "History of the Grateful Dead, Volume One (Bear's Choice)", the bears celebrate their 50th anniversary this year. The Limited-Edition Cabernet Sauvignon showcases the Grateful Dead's emblematic "Steal Your Face" design, illuminating the skull with swirling lines that look even cooler when glowing under black light.

"We're so excited to feature this iconic art from one of America's greatest rock bands on our classic Old Vine Zinfandel and Cabernet Sauvignon," comments Andrew Blok, Portfolio Director for Delicato Family Wines, which makes Gnarly Head wines. "These unique wines are truly a special collector's edition for Deadheads and Gnarly Head fans alike."

Grateful Dead archivist and legacy manager, David Lemieux, notes, "The Grateful Dead experience has always been one-of-a-kind, so it's fitting to partner again with Gnarly Head Wines to create one-of-a-kind wine bottles. The music of The Grateful Dead has always invoked connection and authenticity rooted in passion and creativity, much like the California wines crafted by Gnarly Head. We hope to continue to inspire existing and new fans alike to jam out and rejoice in some great music and wine."

Perfect for gift giving, entertaining or simply enjoying with good tunes, both new wines (SRP $12 each) will be available at major retailers nationwide including Albertsons, Safeway, Publix, Kroger, Harris Teeter, Winn-Dixie, Total Wine & More, Food Lion, Market Basket, HEB and Fred Meyer beginning in September, while supplies last. For more information about the limited release or other Gnarly Head wines, visit gnarlyhead.com or follow the brand on Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

About the Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day—one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 55th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.

About Gnarly Head Wines

Gnarly Head is crafted by Delicato Family Wines, a family-owned California winery founded in 1924. Four generations of the Indelicato family have guided grapes from vineyard to bottle and into homes and dining establishments around the world. Delicato Family Wines is steadfastly committed to crafting and representing wines of the highest quality produced in accordance with sustainable winegrowing practices. Gnarly Head was launched in 2005 and takes its name from the gnarled free standing "head trained" vines found in the Lodi region of California – some of which were planted over a century ago. The Gnarly Head portfolio includes Old Vine Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir.

SOURCE Gnarly Head