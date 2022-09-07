GNARLY HEAD WINES TO LAUNCH LIMITED-EDITION GNARLY WINES IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE GRATEFUL DEAD

Two bold and delicious California reds pay tribute to legendary American rock band, available beginning this month

LODI, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gnarly Head®, a producer of bold California wines from gnarly old vines, announced today the release of two Limited Edition Grateful Dead-themed wines in partnership with iconic American rock band, the Grateful Dead. A rich, spicy Old Vine Zinfandel, sourced from 35-to-80-year-old-vines in Gnarly Head's home appellation of Lodi, California, and a brooding, darkly fruity California Cabernet Sauvignon will hit retail shelves in the U.S. this month.

Limited Edition Grateful Dead Lodi Old Vine Zinfandel and Califiornia Cabernet Sauvignon

Labels for the wines feature iconography instantly familiar to fans of the Grateful Dead, including the band's kinetic skull and roses figure, which emerges from the trunk of a twisted, ancient vine on the Gnarly Head Limited Edition Old Vine Zinfandel label, and its emblematic lightning bolt skull, made famous by the cover of the epic 1976 live double album "Steal Your Face", an adaptation of which appears on the Limited-Edition Cabernet Sauvignon label.

"Gnarly Head wines and the music of the Grateful Dead are both rooted in Northern California, and both are expressive, bold and true to their roots—so this partnership is a natural fit," commented Andrew Blok, brand director for Gnarly Head. "They happen to be fantastic when enjoyed together."

David Lemieux, the Grateful Dead's archivist and legacy manager, noted that "You don't just listen to the music of The Dead, you experience it. The music is an expression of a California state of mind that's rich in creativity, connection and community. Gnarly Head wines tap that same passion and energy, and I hope that these fantastic wines inspire fans of the Dead to catch some of those vibes when they pour themselves a glass of Gnarly Head wine and put on their favorite album."

Perfect for gift giving, entertaining or simply enjoying with good tunes, the Limited Edition Grateful Dead Lodi Old Vine Zinfandel (SRP $12) and California Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $12) will be available at major retailers nationwide including Albertsons, Safeway, Publix, Kroger, Harris Teeter, Winn-Dixie, Total Wine & More, Food Lion, Market Basket, HEB and Fred Meyer beginning September 2022, while supplies last. For more information about the limited release or other Gnarly Head wines, visit gnarlyhead.com or follow the brand on Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

About the Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture, but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concert goers in the history of the music business, and today remain one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 52nd top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.

About Gnarly Head Wines

Gnarly Head is crafted by Delicato Family Wines, a family-owned California winery founded in 1924. Four generations of the Indelicato family have guided grapes from vineyard to bottle and into homes and dining establishments around the world. Delicato Family Wines is steadfastly committed to crafting and representing wines of the highest quality produced in accordance with sustainable winegrowing practices. Gnarly Head was launched in 2005 and takes its name from the gnarled free standing "head trained" vines found in the Lodi region of California – some of which were planted over a century ago. The Gnarly Head portfolio includes Old Vine Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir.

