Gnarlywood Chooses inVia Robotics to Optimize Fulfillment Operations

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- inVia Robotics , provider of next-generation e-commerce warehouse automation solutions, today announced that Gnarlywood Group , a provider of complete backend merchandising fulfillment solutions for entertainment brands, has selected inVia Logic AI-powered warehouse execution system (WES) software to modernize its Carlsbad, CA warehouse. The software will bring immediate picking and replenishment productivity gains that will later be increased with the addition of inVia Picker autonomous mobile robots.

Gnarlywood has seen unprecedented growth in demand for its entertainment merchandise and has chosen inVia's software to bring efficiency to its fulfillment processes. The system will identify the ideal slotting of inventory at all times, direct pickers to follow the most efficient pick paths, and coordinate the movement of all goods, people and equipment to ensure continuous order flow. All of these improvements are part of inVia's software-only implementation, which delivers 2-3x increases in productivity over manual processes.

inVia designed its technology so it can be brought into a warehouse's operations at a pace that's right for each individual business. AI-powered software is easily integrated into legacy systems with a proprietary translation tool, inVia Connect. The same intelligence used to direct robots to pick with machine precision can first be applied to an existing workforce to help people operate at peak productivity.

Gnarlywood has chosen to bring the benefits of inVia Logic to its team to immediately ramp up and keep pace with growth. They will later augment that labor with inVia Picker robots as they expand capacity with new mobile fulfillment centers that are ideal sites for mobile robots. This system enables scale and flexibility as e-commerce demand patterns shift over time.

"We needed a technology partner that could deliver immediate productivity gains, as well as a path to full warehouse automation in parallel with our plans for business growth. inVia provides a unique solution that includes the most advanced warehouse technology and the ability for us to integrate it over time with maximum benefit and minimal disruption," said Dayton Hicks, founder and chief executive officer at Gnarlywood. "We have big expansion plans and want a partner that can ensure we're always benefitting from the most advanced technology. We knew we found that with inVia."

Founded in 2012, Gnarlywood manages e-commerce fulfillment for some of the world's biggest entertainment brands. They manage storage, customization, value-added services, marketing, and shipping for a variety of products - from apparel to one-of-a-kind memorabilia. The variety of products and services they offer demands a flexible fulfillment process that can handle complexity.

"inVia's scalable system will dramatically improve Gnarlywood's order fulfillment productivity and accuracy, enabling their business to keep up with growing customer demand," said Lior Elazary, co-founder and chief executive officer of inVia Robotics. "The flexible nature of inVia's system allows for quick implementation and the ability to adapt as business needs change. We're excited to become a partner to Gnarlywood as their business scales."

About inVia Robotics

inVia Robotics is a robotics company that provides the next generation of warehouse automation solutions. Our system helps e-commerce businesses move products through fulfillment centers more efficiently with our mobile robots and AI-driven software. It dramatically increases productivity and accuracy and minimizes labor-management - all at a fraction of the cost of traditional automation.

Contact: Jenny Bourne

BAM

[email protected]

SOURCE inVia Robotics