GNation to Launch GShare, a CPU-sharing App with Global, Philanthropic Features Enabling Gamers to Make a Difference

The application enables users direct a percentage of their earnings toward projects associated with 17 global Sustainable Development Goals created by the United Nations as part of its 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

GShare's philanthropic features represent a significant step in GNation's mission to harness the humanitarian power of the world's gamers, who represent one in every three people on the planet.

GNation President Sergey Sholom said the features will help GNation build a better world through gaming. "At GNation, we've always believed that the world's gamers can achieve great things when they come together to support a common cause," he said. "We're extremely proud to align GShare with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, giving gamers a convenient way to raise funds for causes they're passionate about.

"The nation of gamers is not divided by borders, race, or language. We're united by our shared love of gaming. When more than two billion gamers combine their passion for competition with a desire to change the world, their potential to achieve important goals is limitless."

GShare's philanthropic features let users select a percentage of their earnings to fund projects that fulfill the UN's Sustainable Development Goals by using a sliding scale ranging from zero to 100 percent. Each user will be able to select which causes to support.

"For 2,000 years, since the first Olympics began, games have brought people together in the spirit of peaceful competition," Sholom says. "Today, a PC role-playing game can bring together players from rural China, from equatorial Africa, from São Paulo and Berlin and Montreal. The gaming community spans languages, religions, cultures, and continents. Working together, the worldwide community of gamers can save the world. And we believe they will."

GShare (beta) is available for download at https://gn.org/gshare. Additionally, GNation will demonstrate the GShare app at the E3 Expo gaming conference in Los Angeles, South Hall, booth 837, June 12-14, 2018. If you are interested in meeting with GNation at the show, please email Jennifer Handshew at jhandshew@percepture.com.

About GNation

GNation is a worldwide alliance of gamers, game publishers, and technology leaders, GNation is dedicated to making gaming a more fulfilling and profitable part of everyday life. Sponsors and members include GameCredits, Team Secret, DetonatioN Gaming, Xsolla, Microsoft, One for All Foundation, United Nations Office for Partnerships, DiffCat, DFF, Moregeek, and Datcroft Games. For more information visit www.gn.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gnation-to-launch-gshare-a-cpu-sharing-app-with-global-philanthropic-features-enabling-gamers-to-make-a-difference-300655456.html

SOURCE GNation

Related Links

https://www.gn.org

