GNC and TV Personality Jay Glazer Launch New Premium Supplement Line, UNBREAKABLE PERFORMANCE™ Fueled by GNC

Beyond its cutting-edge training and recovery product formulas, UNBREAKABLE PERFORMANCE™ also backs a united mission between GNC and Glazer to support the nation's veterans, using fitness as a tool to transition them to civilian life. GNC carries that mission out through its Live Well Foundation and Glazer through his nonprofit, Merging Vets & Players (MVP). Guided by that shared purpose, a portion of UNBREAKABLE PERFORMANCE™ product proceeds will go toward MVP with a commitment from GNC to match those contributions up to $100,000 during the month of December.

"In the Unbreakable family, we support our teammates and always have each other's backs," said Glazer. "With GNC in my corner—a pioneer in the sports nutrition industry that continues to drive innovation—it was a no-brainer to create a clean product line that's full of everything you need and nothing you don't. Launching this product line with GNC has been a deeply meaningful moment for the Unbreakable community and everyone touched by our mission through the incredible MVP program."

Both GNC and Glazer are confident that this is only the beginning of the UNBREAKABLE PERFORMANCE™ journey.

"Our partnership with Jay has been fueled by the mutual passions for full mind and body wellness and the shared experience as leaders in the health and fitness space since day one," said Ryan Ostrom, Chief Brand Officer, GNC Holdings, Inc. "It's our common pursuit to Live Well and inspire others to find their inner champion, achieve personal success and to ultimately help cultivate the talented leaders of tomorrow."

UNBREAKABLE PERFORMANCE™ products were designed with safety in mind, so people can work harder, recover smarter—and do it all over again. Products now available at GNC stores and www.gnc.com/unbreakable include:

100% WHEY PROTEIN – Packed with 25g of high-quality protein, containing all nine essential amino acids, to support performance goals. Now available in two flavors: Supreme Chocolate and Thrilla n' Vanilla.

WHEY ISOLATE – Packed with 25g of ultra-pure protein to support performance goals. Now available in two flavors: Supreme Chocolate and Thrilla n' Vanilla.

PRE-WORKOUT – Ultra-concentrated with 200mg of caffeine, 2.5g of creatine and 1.6g of beta-alanine. Now available in two flavors: Cryo Blue and All Out Punch.

AMINOS – Provides 8g of aminos (4g BCAA and 4g EAA) with 585mg of electrolytes. Now available in two flavors: Berry-on Acai and Unbreak-a-berry.

ENERGIZED AMINOS – Provides 8g of aminos (4g BCAA and 4g EAA) with 585mg of electrolytes and 80mg of caffeine. Now available in two flavors: Berry-on Acai and Unbreak-a-berry.

PLANT-BASED AMINOS – Provides 6g of BCAAs and 1.26g of coconut water powder. Now available in two flavors: Lemon Tea and Unbreak-a-berry.

PROTEIN SHAKES – Provides 20g of protein for just 130 calories and 5g of carbs. Now available in two flavors: Supreme Chocolate and Thrilla n' Vanilla.

Ambassadors with powerful stories who have participated in the MVP program will share their own Unbreakable moments on GNC social channels. To join the Unbreakable family, and win the chance for a private meet and greet with Jay Glazer himself, GNC invites you to follow along and share your own Unbreakable story on social media by using #IAmUnbreakable and @gnclivewell, or by resharing from @JayGlazer or @gnclivewell.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions to help consumers live mighty, live fit, and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best in class product portfolio.

About Unbreakable Performance Center

Unbreakable Performance Center (UPC), located in West Hollywood, California was named "The Most Elite Gym in America" by Yahoo Health, one of the top gyms in the world by Men's Health UK, and "The Soho House of Gyms" by the New York Times Style Section. UPC is also the Los Angeles home of Merging Vets & Players (MVP) (www.vetsandplayers.org), whose mission is to match up combat veterans and former professional athletes together -- after the uniform comes off -- to give them a new team to tackle the transition together. MVP's other locations include Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta, and New York.

1Products were tested for over 220 banned substances on the 2020 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List via LGC Skip lot testing protocol #ICP0307.

