GNC BLURAY, INC. sister company of GNC Italia, Assisi, Italy; Unveils Strategic Entry into the US Market, Revolutionizing LED Lighting for Coral Reproduction and the aquaculture industry

News provided by

GNC BLURAY, INC.

16 Nov, 2023, 08:34 ET

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC BLURAY, INC., a pioneer in cutting-edge LED lighting solutions for the coral reproduction in natural and salty waters, proudly announces its strategic entry into the US market. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality, Italian design and innovation, the company is poised to redefine the landscape of coral conservation advance efforts and of the aquarium industry.

GNC BLURAY, INC. introduces its renowned product lines to the US, featuring the new Bluray X and Bluray X M lighting series with a complete mobile application using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. These cutting-edge LED lights are meticulously designed to meet the unique needs of coral reproduction, ensuring optimal conditions for marine enthusiasts, public aquariums, and research facilities.

Collaborations are at the heart of GNC BLURAY, INC.'s strategy - the company plans to forge partnerships with distributors and retailers within the aquarium industry, ensuring widespread availability of its products. Tailored approaches will be developed for coral reproduction initiatives, aligning with the unique requirements of research entities and organizations.

GNC BLURAY, INC. is emphasizing operational efficiency - remains agile in exploring the possibility of a "Made in the USA" product. This approach combines US assembly with 100% "Made in Italy" components, offering a competitive combination that aligns with market expectations.

GNC BLURAY, INC. is not merely entering a market; it is embarking on a journey contributing significantly to coral conservation efforts. The company's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction positions it as a key player in the US aquarium industry.

For media inquiries, please contact:

GNC BLURAY, Inc. 3109 Grand Avenue, STE 574, MIAMI (FL), US 33133: www.gncbluray.com

COO/CMO, Henri-James Tieleman +1 202 256 5034: [email protected]

CEO, Mario Giulietti: [email protected]

CFO, Andrea Bettini: [email protected]

About GNC BLURAY, INC.: GNC BLURAY, INC. provider of LED lighting solutions specifically designed for coral reproduction in natural and salty waters. With a commitment to quality, design, innovation, and sustainability, the company aims to revolutionize the aquarium industry and contribute to coral conservation efforts.

SOURCE GNC BLURAY, INC.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.