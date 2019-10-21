GNC Donates $200,000 to the FitOps Foundation to Help Veterans Achieve Greatness in Fitness and Life

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC), a global health and wellness brand that helps people live well, today pledged to donate $200,000 to the FitOps Foundation and are encouraging its customers to follow suit. As an added incentive, GNC loyalty members who give will be entered into a sweepstakes to win a VIP experience with John Cena at PERFORMIX House in New York City.

"GNC is proud to support such a great organization that is doing its part in helping our veterans find purpose in civilian life through fitness," said Ryan Ostrom, Chief Brand Officer, GNC Holdings, Inc. "As a brand that has encouraged people for more than 80 years to live well, we cannot think of a better way to kick off the season of giving than with a fundraiser that goes toward these life-changing fitness programs. In addition to our financial support, we will work with FitOps to make graduates aware of GNC opportunities to put their new skills to use."

Now through Nov. 20, customers can donate at their nearest GNC store or online at www.gnc.com/fitops.html. Those who donate and are already members of the myGNC Rewards loyalty programs are automatically entered into the Cena sweepstakes* – with myGNC Rewards members earning one entry and myGNC PRO Access members earning two (limit 10 per customer). It's easy to sign up to become a member both in-store or online.

On Sept. 30, Cena announced a donation of up to $1 million to the non-profit organization, which will enable thousands of applicants to attend training camp programs who would otherwise be awaiting a spot.

"It's great to see a brand like GNC helping people live healthier lives, and I'm thankful they're getting behind our veterans and FitOps, as well as giving their customers a chance to get involved," said Cena. "The pledge will have a huge impact, and the sweepstakes will help get us to our goal of raising a million dollars that I will match. I'm looking forward to thanking and meeting the winner in New York City."

GNC and its Live Well Foundation are proud to partner with FitOps, as both organizations share a commitment to improving the health of others through education. FitOps, founded in 2016, trains and certifies military veterans to become elite personal trainers and find purpose through fitness. Matt Hesse, a veteran and founder and CEO of parent organization PERFORMIX, created the FitOps Foundation after recognizing that too many veterans were struggling with the transition from military to civilian life.

*For the sweepstakes, there is no purchase or donation necessary, and ends 11/20/19. For more information on the sweepstakes and official rules, visit Pro.GNC.com/Giveaways.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) is a global health and wellness brand that helps people live well. The company is known and trusted for quality performance and nutritional supplements, and its broad assortment features innovative private-label products as well as nationally recognized third-party brands, many of which are exclusive to GNC.

GNC's diversified, omni-channel business model has global reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand that provides customers with excellent service, product knowledge and solutions. The company serves consumers worldwide through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise activities, and e-commerce. GNC also has exceptional innovation and product development capabilities and generates revenue through corporate partnerships. As of June 30, 2019, GNC had approximately 8,000 locations, of which approximately 5,900 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,000 Rite Aid licensed store-within-a-store locations) and the remainder are locations in approximately 50 countries. https://www.gnc.com/

About FitOps

FitOps is a non-profit organization powered by PERFORMIX ® that trains and certifies veterans as elite personal trainers. The on-site program concludes with the certification of fitness industry professionals - who are experts in exercise and in leadership, designated as Certified Veteran Fitness Operatives (CVFOs).

Contacts:

Alyssa Schor, Zeno Group for GNC – Alyssa.Schor@zenogroup.com

SOURCE GNC Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gnc.com

