GNC EXECUTIVE-BACKED DIAMOND BREW™, THE FIRST BREWLESS COFFEE THAT MERGES BARISTA QUALITY WITH INSTANT GRATIFICATION, LAUNCHES IN THE U.S.

Diamond Brew™ is a new generation of brewless coffee that delivers a barista experience without any equipment. Post this

This revolutionary product is set to redefine the way coffee enthusiasts enjoy their daily cup, combining luxury quality with unmatched convenience. Founded by Douglas Yu and backed by prominent investors, including Michael Costello, the CEO of GNC; Dream Ventures; Entrepreneur Ventures; and the Kali Mata family office, Diamond Brew™ aims to transform the coffee routine into a seamless experience.

Diamond Brew™ represents a leap forward in coffee technology, offering a meticulously crafted coffee experience that requires no grinding, brewing, or waiting. Its freeze-dried coffee crystals can easily dissolve in both hot and cold water with little to no residue. Each serving packaged in a signature hexagon-shaped aluminum pod contains about 160mg of caffeine, and is meticulously prepared using the finest coffee beans sourced from around the world, ensuring a rich and aromatic taste that rivals freshly-brewed coffee. This innovative approach not only saves time but also maintains the integrity and quality of each cup, providing consumers with a premium coffee shop experience anytime, anywhere.

Douglas Yu, the visionary founder of Diamond Brew™, comments: "Brewless coffee is truly a modern evolution of instant coffee that meets the increasing demand for hassle-free, high-quality caffeine, and resonates with contemporary consumer lifestyles. I'm excited to introduce Diamond Brew™ to the U.S. market. With Diamond Brew™, coffee lovers can finally enjoy the taste of freshly brewed coffee without the need for brewing equipment or lengthy preparation times."

The launch of Diamond Brew™ is supported by a group of industry leaders and investors who recognize the potential of this game-changing product. Michael Costello, the CEO of GNC, comments: "Diamond Brew™ represents innovation at its finest in the coffee industry. I've been looking for a product that solves a need for high quality caffeine and convenience, and this is the one. I'm excited to support Douglas Yu and his team as they introduce this revolutionary product to consumers across America."

Additionally, sustainability and environmental responsibility are at the core of Diamond Brew™ 's value: The packaging is designed with eco-friendly materials, reflecting the company's dedication to reducing its environmental footprint, while upcycling all roasted ground coffee to make furniture.

As Diamond Brew™ enters the market, consumers can explore various recipes, including double-shot espresso, iced Americano, latte, and espresso martini, to suit different preferences. Whether enjoying at home, in the office, or on the go, Diamond Brew™ promises a consistently exceptional coffee experience.

For more information on Diamond Brew™, please visit diamondbrewcoffee.com and follow us on Instagram @diamondbrewcoffee and TikTok @diamond.brew

ABOUT

Diamond Brew™ is America's first brewless coffee delivering barista quality coffee without the need for any equipment. Founded by Douglas Yu, Diamond Brew™ aims to redefine the coffee drinking experience with convenience and uncompromised taste.

CONTACT:

Diamond Brew™

[email protected]

www.diamondbrewcoffee.com

SOURCE Diamond Brew™