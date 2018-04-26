GNC Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Same store sales increased 0.5% in domestic company-owned stores (including GNC.com) in the first quarter of 2018. In domestic franchise locations, same store sales decreased 1.9%.

For the first quarter of 2018, the Company reported net income of $6.2 million compared with $24.7 million in the prior year quarter. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.07 in the current quarter compared with $0.36 in the prior year quarter. In the first quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a $16.7 million loss on debt refinancing. Excluding this item and other expenses outlined in the table below, adjusted net income was $20.1 million in the current quarter compared with $26.0 million in the prior year quarter and adjusted EPS was $0.24 in the current quarter compared with $0.38 in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, as defined and reconciled in the table below, was $59.3 million in the current quarter compared with $73.7 million in the prior year quarter. The prior year quarter includes the impact of $23.0 million in revenue and gross profit associated with the termination of the Gold Card Member Pricing program as well as higher marketing expense of approximately $6 million in connection with the launch of the media campaign around the One New GNC.

"During the first quarter of 2018, we continued to see the business improve, and were pleased with the progress of our strategic growth initiatives," said Ken Martindale, CEO. "Notably, we delivered meaningful gross margin growth, driven primarily by increased penetration of our private label brands. We continue to work to leverage our strength in innovation, expand our international presence and deliver a consistent, compelling experience at every customer touch point."

Key Updates

GNC brand mix for domestic system-wide sales increased to 50% in the first quarter compared with 48% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 43% in the first quarter of 2017.

Slimvance, our category defining weight loss product, has successfully attracted new customers, drove a larger basket and despite overall sales declines, increased our share of the U.S. weight management market.

As of March 31, 2018 , our loyalty membership increased 12.3% to 12.8 million members compared with December 31 , 2017. Included in our loyalty membership at March 31, 2018 are 935,000 members enrolled in PRO Access, a 23.6% increase compared with December 31, 2017 .

In the first quarter, the Company improved its financial flexibility through the extension of its debt maturities. In addition, the Company's strong sustainable cash flow will continue to be used to pay down debt.

Segment Operating Performance

U.S. & Canada

Revenues in the U.S. and Canada segment decreased $24.2 million, or 4.5%, to $512.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with $536.6 million in the prior year quarter.

In the prior year quarter, the discontinuation of the Gold Card Member Pricing program in the U.S. resulted in the recognition of deferred revenue of $23.0 million. In addition, company-owned store closures contributed an approximate $7 million decrease compared with the prior year quarter, while domestic franchise revenue declined $7.8 million due to a decrease in retail same store sales, as well as a reduction in the number of franchise stores. Partially offsetting the above decreases in revenue was an increase of $12.9 million relating to the Company's loyalty programs, PRO Access and myGNC Rewards.

Operating income decreased $7.0 million to $43.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with $50.5 million for the same period in 2017. Operating income as a percentage of segment revenue was 8.5% in the current quarter compared with 9.4% in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of the prior year quarter recognition of deferred revenue related to the Gold Card Member Pricing program and the prior year quarter marketing costs in support of the One New GNC media campaign, operating income as a percentage of segment revenue increased 2.0% due to a higher sales mix of proprietary product.

International

Revenues in the International segment increased $0.3 million, or 0.8%, to $40.1 million in the current quarter compared with $39.8 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to an increase of $3.4 million in China cross-border e-commerce sales.

Operating income decreased $0.4 million, or 2.7%, to $14.5 million in the current quarter compared with $14.9 million in the prior year quarter. Operating income was 36.1% of segment revenue in the current quarter compared with 37.4% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in operating income percentage was primarily due to a higher mix of China sales, which contribute lower margins relative to franchise sales.

Manufacturing / Wholesale

Revenues in the Manufacturing / Wholesale segment, excluding intersegment sales, decreased $0.7 million, or 1.4%, to $55.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with $55.8 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to a $0.9 million decrease in third-party contract manufacturing sales. Intersegment sales increased $3.4 million reflecting the Company's increasing focus on proprietary products.

Operating income decreased $2.3 million, or 13.3%, to $15.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with $17.3 million in the prior year quarter. Operating income as a percentage of segment revenue decreased from 14.7% in the prior year quarter to 12.5% in the current quarter primarily due to a lower margin rate from third-party contract manufacturing.

Cash Flow and Liquidity Metrics

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company generated net cash from operating activities of $25.1 million, a $21.0 million decrease compared with the three months ended March 31, 2017 of $46.1 million. The decrease was primarily related to $15.8 million in fees paid to third-parties in connection with the Amendment to the Company's Senior Credit Facility.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company generated an increase in free cash flow of $4.0 million or 12.0% from $33.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 to $37.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The Company defines free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities (excluding fees relating to the debt refinancing) less cash used in investing activities (excluding acquisitions except for store acquisitions). At March 31, 2018, the Company's cash and cash equivalents were $53.9 million and debt was $1.3 billion, which includes $17.5 million in borrowings outstanding on its Revolving Credit Facility.

Store Count

At March 31, 2018, the Company had 3,385 corporate stores in the U.S. and Canada, 1,083 domestic franchise locations, 2,428 Rite Aid franchise store-within-a-store locations and 2,009 international locations. The Company now has 8,905 store locations worldwide. As part of the ongoing optimization of the Company's store portfolio, the Company intends to close approximately 200 stores in 2018. Efforts toward favorable lease renegotiations or relocation opportunities are ongoing and may impact the amount of stores closings. The Company expects a limited number of new store openings in 2018.

Update on Harbin Pharmaceutical Transaction



On April 26, 2018, shareholders of Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Holding Co., Ltd ("Hayao") voted to approve the company's $300 million investment in GNC.



As previously announced, on April 25, 2018, GNC convened and adjourned its Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to allow additional time to solicit proxies and obtain a quorum for the meeting. A substantial majority (over 92%) of the proxies received by GNC as of April 25, 2018 authorized a vote in favor of the issuance of convertible preferred shares to Hayao (the "Share Issuance Proposal") in connection with Hayao's strategic investment in GNC. However, holders of only approximately 36% of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock submitted proxies to vote at the Special Meeting and the necessary quorum was not reached. GNC will reconvene its Special Meeting at 10:00 A.M., Eastern Time, on May 9, 2018.

Same Store Sales

Same store sales for company-owned stores include point-of-sale retail sales from all domestic stores which have been operating for twelve full months following the opening period. The Company is an omnichannel retailer with capabilities that allow a customer to use more than one channel when making a purchase, including in-store and through e-commerce channels which include its wholly-owned website GNC.com and third party websites (the sales from which are included in the GNC.com business unit) where product assortment and price are controlled by the Company, in which purchases are fulfilled by direct shipment to the customer from one of the Company's distribution facilities as well as third party e-commerce vendors. In-store sales are reduced by sales originally consummated online or through mobile devices and subsequently returned in-store. Sales of membership programs, including the new PRO Access loyalty program and former Gold Card program, which is no longer offered in the U.S., as well as the net change in the deferred points liability associated with the myGNC Rewards program, are excluded from same store sales.

Same store sales are calculated on a daily basis for each store and exclude the net sales of a store for any period if the store was not open during the same period of the prior year. When a store's square footage has been changed as a result of reconfiguration or relocation in the same mall or shopping center, the store continues to be treated as a same store. If, during the period presented, a store was closed, relocated to a different mall or shopping center, or converted to a franchise store or a company-owned store, sales from that store up to and including the closing day or the day immediately preceding the relocation or conversion are included as same store sales as long as the store was open during the same period of the prior year. Corporate stores are included in same store sales after the thirteenth month following a relocation or conversion to a company-owned store.

The Company also provides retail comparable same stores sales of its franchisees as well as its Canada business if meaningful to current results. While retail sales of franchisees are not included in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements, the metric serves as a key performance indicator for its franchisees, which ultimately impacts wholesale sales, royalties and fees received from franchisees. The Company computes same store sales for its franchisees and Canada business consistent with the description of corporate same store sales above. Same store sales for international franchisees and Canada exclude the impact of foreign exchange rate changes relative to the U.S. dollar.

Non-GAAP Measures

Management has included non-GAAP financial measures in this press release because it believes they represent an effective supplemental means by which to measure the Company's operating performance, including adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA and segment operating income as a percentage of segment revenue, adjusted to exclude gains on refranchising and certain other items as reflected in this release, and free cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense, net, loss on debt refinancing, income taxes and depreciation and amortization and certain other items as reflected in this release.

Management believes that these measures are useful to investors as they enable the Company and its investors to evaluate and compare the Company's results from operations in a more meaningful and consistent manner by excluding specific items which are not reflective of ongoing operating results and that can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate and capital investments.

However, these measures are not measurements of the Company's performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to earnings per share, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to GAAP cash flow from operating activities, or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. For more information, see the attached reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

GNC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017

(unaudited) Revenue $ 607,533



$ 654,948

Cost of sales, including warehousing, distribution and occupancy 400,659



435,086

Gross profit 206,874



219,862

Selling, general, and administrative 160,730



166,027

Other income, net (245)



(1,133)

Operating income 46,389



54,968

Interest expense, net 21,773



15,894

Loss on debt refinancing 16,740



—

Income before income taxes 7,876



39,074

Income tax expense 1,686



14,330

Net income $ 6,190



$ 24,744

Earnings per share:





Basic $ 0.07



$ 0.36

Diluted $ 0.07



$ 0.36

Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic 83,232



68,246

Diluted 83,368



68,300



GNC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS

(unaudited) Reported $ 6,190



$ 0.07



$ 24,744



$ 0.36

Gains on refranchising —



—



(124)



—

Retention (1) 808



0.01



—



—

Legal charge (2) —



—



2,097



0.03

Loss on debt refinancing 16,740



0.20



—



—

Tax effect of items above (3,654)



(0.04)



(716)



(0.01)

Adjusted $ 20,084



$ 0.24



$ 26,001



$ 0.38

















Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 83,368







68,300







Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)



Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017

(unaudited) Net Income $ 6,190



$ 24,744

Income tax expense 1,686



14,330

Interest expense, net 21,773



15,894

Loss on debt refinancing 16,740



—

Depreciation and amortization (3) 12,105



16,739

Retention (1) 808



—

Legal charge (2) —



2,097

Gains on refranchising —



(124)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,302



$ 73,680



(1) Relates to incentive program to retain senior executives and certain other key personnel below the executive level who are critical to the execution and success of the Company's strategy. The total amount awarded was approximately $10 million, which vests in four installments of 25% each over the next two years on the earlier of February 2019 or the closing of the Harbin transaction, February 2019, August 2019 and February 2020.

(2) Relates to the outcome of litigation the Company pursued relating to a potential breach under its UK license agreement.

(3) The decrease in the current quarter compared with the prior year quarter was primarily due to the prior year quarter accelerated depreciation associated with the re-platforming of the GNC.com website from a third-party to a cloud-based solution, as well as long-lived asset impairments recorded within the U.S. and Canada segment for certain of our underperforming stores in the third and fourth quarter of 2017.

GNC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES U.S. Company-Owned Same Store Sales (including GNC.com)



Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017 Contribution to same store sales:





Domestic retail same store sales (1.9) %

(3.6) % GNC.com contribution to same store sales 2.4 %

(0.3) % Total same store sales 0.5 %

(3.9) %

GNC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)



March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

(unaudited) Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,871



$ 64,001

Receivables, net 114,712



126,650

Inventory 507,968



485,732

Prepaid and other current assets 78,677



66,648

Total current assets 755,228



743,031

Long-term assets:





Goodwill 141,200



141,029

Brand name 324,400



324,400

Other intangible assets, net 97,963



99,715

Property, plant and equipment, net 179,547



186,562

Other long-term assets 29,423



25,026

Total long-term assets 772,533



776,732

Total assets $ 1,527,761



$ 1,519,763

Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 175,151



$ 153,018

Current debt 213,111



—

Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 115,213



114,081

Total current liabilities 503,475



267,099

Long-term liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,062,778



1,297,023

Deferred income taxes 56,923



56,060

Other long-term liabilities 83,831



85,502

Total long-term liabilities 1,203,532



1,438,585

Total liabilities 1,707,007



1,705,684

Stockholders' deficit:





Common stock 130



130

Additional paid-in capital 1,002,604



1,001,315

Retained earnings 550,046



543,814

Treasury stock, at cost (1,725,349)



(1,725,349)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,677)



(5,831)

Total stockholders' deficit (179,246)



(185,921)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 1,527,761



$ 1,519,763



GNC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)



Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 6,190



$ 24,744

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 12,105



16,739

Amortization of debt costs 3,609



3,288

Stock-based compensation 1,512



1,410

Gains on refranchising —



(124)

Loss on debt refinancing 16,740



—

Third-party fees associated with refinancing (15,753)



—

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Decrease in receivables 11,840



5,890

(Increase) in inventory (22,766)



(15,921)

(Increase) in prepaid and other current assets (9,473)



(11,871)

Increase in accounts payable 21,791



27,411

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue and accrued liabilities 388



(5,660)

Other operating activities (1,111)



197

Net cash provided by operating activities 25,072



46,103









Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (3,732)



(13,906)

Refranchising proceeds 465



1,344

Store acquisition costs (116)



(98)

Net cash used in investing activities (3,383)



(12,660)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings under revolving credit facility 50,000



64,000

Payments on revolving credit facility (32,500)



(91,000)

Payments on Tranche B-1 Term Loan (1,138)



(1,138)

Payments on Tranche B-2 Term Loan (10,700)



—

Original Issuance Discount and revolving credit facility fees (35,216)



—

Deferred fees associated with pending equity transaction (2,183)



—

Minimum tax withholding requirements (223)



(229)

Net cash used in financing activities (31,960)



(28,367)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 141



332

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (10,130)



5,408

Beginning balance, cash and cash equivalents 64,001



34,464

Ending balance, cash and cash equivalents $ 53,871



$ 39,872



GNC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (in thousands)



Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017

(unaudited)







Net cash provided by operating activities $ 25,072



$ 46,103

Capital expenditures (3,732)



(13,906)

Refranchising proceeds 465



1,344

Store acquisition costs (116)



(98)

Third-party fees associated with refinancing 15,753



—

Free cash flow $ 37,442



$ 33,443



GNC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Financial Data (in thousands)



Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017

(unaudited) Revenue:





U.S. and Canada $ 512,414



$ 536,621

International 40,065



39,751

Manufacturing / Wholesale:





Intersegment revenues 64,663



61,298

Third-party 55,054



55,834

Subtotal Manufacturing / Wholesale 119,717



117,132

Total reportable segment revenues 672,196



693,504

Other —



22,742

Elimination of intersegment revenues (64,663)



(61,298)

Total revenue $ 607,533



$ 654,948

Operating income:





U.S. and Canada $ 43,490



$ 50,490

International 14,464



14,869

Manufacturing / Wholesale 14,964



17,267

Total reportable segment operating income 72,918



82,626

Corporate costs (26,479)



(28,074)

Other (50)



416

Unallocated corporate and other costs (26,529)



(27,658)

Total operating income $ 46,389



$ 54,968



GNC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Store Count Activity



Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017 U.S. & Canada





Company-owned(a):





Beginning of period balance 3,423



3,513

Store openings 5



19

Acquired franchise stores(b) 6



12

Franchise conversions(c) —



(1)

Store closings (49)



(44)

End of period balance 3,385



3,499

Domestic Franchise:





Beginning of period balance 1,099



1,178

Store openings 5



6

Acquired franchise stores(b) (6)



(12)

Franchise conversions(c) —



1

Store closings (15)



(9)

End of period balance 1,083



1,164

International(d):





Beginning of period balance 2,015



1,973

Store openings 16



22

Store closings (22)



(46)

End of period balance 2,009



1,949

Store-within-a-store (Rite Aid):





Beginning of period balance 2,418



2,358

Store openings 16



16

Store closings (6)



(3)

End of period balance 2,428



2,371

Total Stores 8,905



8,983



(a) Includes Canada.

(b) Stores that were acquired from franchisees and subsequently converted into company-owned stores.

(c) Company-owned store locations sold to franchisees.

(d) Includes franchise locations in approximately 50 countries (including distribution centers where sales are made) and company-owned stores located in Ireland and China.

GNC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Standard

The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2014-09 (Revenue from Contracts with Customers) during the first quarter of fiscal 2018 using the full retrospective method.

The adoption of the new revenue standard does not impact recognition of point-of-sale revenue in company-owned stores, most wholesale sales, royalties and sublease revenue, together which account for approximately 90% of the Company's revenue. In addition, the new standard has no impact on the timing or classification of the Company's cash flows as reported in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows and is not expected to have a significant impact on the Company's Consolidated Statement of Operations. The impact to the applicable quarterly periods in 2017 are presented below for the Consolidated Statements of Operations and by reportable segment.



Three months ended March 31, 2017

As Previously

Reported

Franchise Fees Specialty

Manufacturing Cooperative

Advertising and

Other Franchise

Support Fees Total

Adjustments

As Revised

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 644,838



$ 983

$ 3,086

$ 6,041

$ 10,110



$ 654,948

Cost of sales (1) 431,867



—

2,624

595

3,219



435,086

Gross profit 212,971



983

462

5,446

6,891



219,862

SG&A (2) 160,581



—

—

5,446

5,446



166,027

Gains on refranchising (154)



30

—

—

30



(124)

Other income, net (1,009)



—

—

—

—



(1,009)

Operating income 53,553



953

462

—

1,415



54,968

Interest expense, net 15,894



—

—

—

—



15,894

Income before income taxes 37,659



953

462

—

1,415



39,074

Income tax expense 13,809



350

171

—

521



14,330

Net income $ 23,850



$ 603

$ 291

$ —

$ 894



$ 24,744

Earnings per share:















Basic $ 0.35



$ 0.01

$ —

$ —

$ 0.01



$ 0.36

Diluted $ 0.35



$ 0.01

$ —

$ —

$ 0.01



$ 0.36



















Adjusted net income (3) $ 25,088



$ 622

$ 291

$ —

$ 913



$ 26,001

Adjusted diluted EPS (3) $ 0.37



$ 0.01

$ —

$ —

$ 0.01



$ 0.38





Three months ended June 30, 2017

As Previously

Reported

Franchise Fees Specialty

Manufacturing Cooperative

Advertising and

Other Franchise

Support Fees Total

Adjustments

As Revised

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 640,994



$ 1,353

$ 1,542

$ 6,349

$ 9,244



$ 650,238

Cost of sales (1) 428,271



—

1,342

842

2,184



430,455

Gross profit 212,723



1,353

200

5,507

7,060



219,783

SG&A (2) 154,033



—

—

5,507

5,507



159,540

Long-lived asset impairments 19,356



—

—

—

—



19,356

Other income, net (486)



—

—

—

—



(486)

Operating income 39,820



1,353

200

—

1,553



41,373

Interest expense, net 16,067



—

—

—

—



16,067

Income before income taxes 23,753



1,353

200

—

1,553



25,306

Income tax expense 8,092



497

73

—

570



8,662

Net income $ 15,661



$ 856

$ 127

$ —

$ 983



$ 16,644

Earnings per share:















Basic $ 0.23



$ 0.01

$ —

$ —

$ 0.01



$ 0.24

Diluted $ 0.23



$ 0.01

$ —

$ —

$ 0.01



$ 0.24



















Adjusted net income (3) $ 27,841



$ 856

$ 127

$ —

$ 983



$ 28,824

Adjusted diluted EPS (3) $ 0.41



$ 0.01

$ —

$ —

$ 0.01



$ 0.42





Three months ended September 30, 2017

As Previously

Reported

Franchise Fees Specialty

Manufacturing Cooperative

Advertising and

Other Franchise

Support Fees Total

Adjustments

As Revised

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 609,469



$ (360)

$ (1,925)

$ 5,769

$ 3,484



$ 612,953

Cost of sales (1) 412,663



—

(1,681)

679

(1,002)



411,661

Gross profit 196,806



(360)

(244)

5,090

4,486



201,292

SG&A (2) 150,961



—

—

5,090

5,090



156,051

Gains on refranchising (230)



40

—

—

40



(190)

Long-lived asset impairments 3,861



—

—

—

—



3,861

Other loss, net 1,769



—

—

—

—



1,769

Operating income 40,445



(400)

(244)

—

(644)



39,801

Interest expense, net 16,339



—

—

—

—



16,339

Income before income taxes 24,106



(400)

(244)

—

(644)



23,462

Income tax expense 2,643



(146)

(91)

—

(237)



2,406

Net income $ 21,463



$ (254)

$ (153)

$ —

$ (407)



$ 21,056

Earnings per share:















Basic $ 0.31



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —



$ 0.31

Diluted $ 0.31



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —



$ 0.31



















Adjusted net income (3) $ 22,228



$ (229)

$ (153)

$ —

$ (382)



$ 21,846

Adjusted diluted EPS (3) $ 0.32



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —



$ 0.32





Three months ended December 31, 2017

As Previously

Reported

Franchise Fees Specialty

Manufacturing Cooperative

Advertising and

Other Franchise

Support Fees Total

Adjustments

As

Revised

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 557,737



$ 1,493

$ (1,672)

$ 5,265

$ 5,086



$ 562,823

Cost of sales (1) 380,190



—

(1,452)

600

(852)



379,338

Gross profit 177,547



1,493

(220)

4,665

5,938



183,485

SG&A (2) 137,986



—

—

4,665

4,665



142,651

Long-lived asset impairments 434,577



—

—

—

—



434,577

Other income, net (785)



—

—

—

—



(785)

Operating loss (394,231)



1,493

(220)

—

1,273



(392,958)

Interest expense, net 15,921



—

—

—

—



15,921

Gain on convertible debt and debt

refinancing costs (10,996)



—

—

—

—



(10,996)

Loss before income taxes (399,156)



1,493

(220)

—

1,273



(397,883)

Income tax benefit (4) (189,331)



4,606

(452)

—

4,154



(185,177)

Net loss $ (209,825)



$ (3,113)

$ 232

$ —

$ (2,881)



$ (212,706)

Loss per share:















Basic $ (2.99)



$ (0.04)

$ —

$ —

$ (0.04)



$ (3.03)

Diluted $ (2.99)



$ (0.04)

$ —

$ —

$ (0.04)



$ (3.03)



















Adjusted net income (3) $ 17,689



$ 962

$ (139)

$ —

$ 823



$ 18,512

Adjusted diluted EPS (3) $ 0.25



$ 0.01

$ —

$ —

$ 0.01



$ 0.26





Year ended December 31, 2017

As Previously

Reported

Franchise Fees Specialty

Manufacturing Cooperative

Advertising and

Other Franchise

Support Fees Total

Adjustments

As Revised

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 2,453,038



$ 3,469

$ 1,031

$ 23,424

$ 27,924



$ 2,480,962

Cost of sales (1) 1,652,991



—

833

2,716

3,549



1,656,540

Gross profit 800,047



3,469

198

20,708

24,375



824,422

SG&A (2) 603,561



—

—

20,708

20,708



624,269

Gains on refranchising (384)



70

—

—

70



(314)

Long-lived asset impairments 457,794



—

—

—

—



457,794

Other income, net (511)



—

—

—

—



(511)

Operating loss (260,413)



3,399

198

—

3,597



(256,816)

Interest expense, net 64,221



—

—

—

—



64,221

Gain on convertible debt and debt

refinancing costs (10,996)



—

—

—

—



(10,996)

Loss before income taxes (313,638)



3,399

198

—

3,597



(310,041)

Income tax benefit (4) (164,787)



5,307

(299)

—

5,008



(159,779)

Net loss $ (148,851)



$ (1,908)

$ 497

$ —

$ (1,411)



$ (150,262)

Loss per share:















Basic $ (2.16)



$ (0.03)

$ 0.01

$ —

$ (0.02)



$ (2.18)

Diluted $ (2.16)



$ (0.03)

$ 0.01

$ —

$ (0.02)



$ (2.18)



















Adjusted net income (3) $ 92,846



$ 2,211

$ 126

$ —

$ 2,337



$ 95,183

Adjusted diluted EPS (3) $ 1.35



$ 0.03

$ —

$ —

$ 0.03



$ 1.38



(1) Includes warehousing, distribution and occupancy

(2) Defined as selling, general and administrative expense.

(3) Adjusted for certain expenses as previously defined in prior earnings releases.

(4) Adjustments include $3.7 million non-cash tax expense related to the remeasurement of the applicable net deferred tax assets in connection with the 2017 Tax Act.

The impact of adoption of the new revenue recognition standard on the Company's reportable segments was as follows:



Three months ended March 31, 2017

As Previously

Reported

Franchise Fees Specialty

Manufacturing Cooperative

Advertising and

Other Franchise

Support Fees Total

Adjustments

As Revised

(in thousands) Revenue:















U.S. and Canada $ 530,179



$ 401

$ —

$ 6,041

$ 6,442



$ 536,621

International 39,417



334

—

—

334



39,751

Manufacturing / Wholesale















Intersegment revenues 61,298



—

—

—

—



61,298

Third party 52,500



248

3,086

—

3,334



55,834

Subtotal Manufacturing / Wholesale 113,798



248

3,086

—

3,334



117,132

Total reportable segment revenues 683,394



983

3,086

6,041

10,110



693,504

Other 22,742



—

—

—

—



22,742

Elimination of intersegment revenues (61,298)



—

—

—

—



(61,298)

Total revenue $ 644,838



$ 983

$ 3,086

$ 6,041

$ 10,110



$ 654,948

Operating income:















U.S. and Canada $ 50,119



$ 371

$ —

$ —

$ 371



$ 50,490

International 14,535



334

—

—

334



14,869

Manufacturing / Wholesale 16,557



248

462

—

710



17,267

Total reportable segment operating income 81,211



953

462

—

1,415



82,626

Corporate costs (28,074)



—

—

—

—



(28,074)

Other 416



—

—

—

—



416

Unallocated corporate costs and other (27,658)



—

—



—



(27,658)

Total operating income $ 53,553



$ 953

$ 462

$ —

$ 1,415



$ 54,968





Three months ended June 30, 2017

As Previously

Reported

Franchise Fees Specialty

Manufacturing Cooperative

Advertising and

Other Franchise

Support Fees Total

Adjustments

As Revised

(in thousands) Revenue:















U.S. and Canada $ 520,804



$ 661

$ —

$ 6,349

$ 7,010



$ 527,814

International 43,631



182

—

—

182



43,813

Manufacturing / Wholesale















Intersegment revenues 56,000



—

—

—

—



56,000

Third party 53,945



510

1,542

—

2,052



55,997

Subtotal Manufacturing / Wholesale 109,945



510

1,542

—

2,052



111,997

Total reportable segment revenues 674,380



1,353

1,542

6,349

9,244



683,624

Other 22,614



—

—

—

—



22,614

Elimination of intersegment revenues (56,000)



—

—

—

—



(56,000)

Total revenue $ 640,994



$ 1,353

$ 1,542

$ 6,349

$ 9,244



$ 650,238

Operating income:















U.S. and Canada $ 51,829



$ 661

$ —

$ —

$ 661



$ 52,490

International 15,605



182

—

—

182



15,787

Manufacturing / Wholesale 17,927



510

200

—

710



18,637

Total reportable segment operating income 85,361



1,353

200

—

1,553



86,914

Corporate costs (26,207)



—

—

—

—



(26,207)

Other (19,334)



—

—

—

—



(19,334)

Unallocated corporate costs and other (45,541)



—

—

—

—



(45,541)

Total operating income $ 39,820



$ 1,353

$ 200

$ —

$ 1,553



$ 41,373





Three months ended September 30, 2017

As Previously

Reported

Franchise Fees Specialty

Manufacturing Cooperative

Advertising and

Other Franchise

Support Fees Total

Adjustments

As Revised

(in thousands) Revenue:















U.S. and Canada $ 486,282



$ 332

$ —

$ 5,769

$ 6,101



$ 492,383

International 49,057



(599)

—

—

(599)



48,458

Manufacturing / Wholesale















Intersegment revenues 58,037



—

—

—

—



58,037

Third party 53,304



(93)

(1,925)

—

(2,018)



51,286

Subtotal Manufacturing / Wholesale 111,341



(93)

(1,925)

—

(2,018)



109,323

Total reportable segment revenues 646,680



(360)

(1,925)

5,769

3,484



650,164

Other 20,826



—

—

—

—



20,826

Elimination of intersegment revenues (58,037)



—

—

—

—



(58,037)

Total revenue $ 609,469



$ (360)

$ (1,925)

$ 5,769

$ 3,484



$ 612,953

Operating income:















U.S. and Canada $ 31,572



$ 292

$ —

$ —

$ 292



$ 31,864

International 16,768



(599)

—

—

(599)



16,169

Manufacturing / Wholesale 19,505



(93)

(244)

—

(337)



19,168

Total reportable segment operating income 67,845



(400)

(244)

—

(644)



67,201

Corporate costs (25,558)



—

—

—

—



(25,558)

Other (1,842)



—

—

—

—



(1,842)

Unallocated corporate costs and other (27,400)



—

—

—

—



(27,400)

Total operating income $ 40,445



$ (400)

$ (244)

—

$ (644)



$ 39,801





Three months ended December 31, 2017

As Previously

Reported

Franchise Fees Specialty

Manufacturing Cooperative

Advertising and

Other Franchise

Support Fees Total

Adjustments

As Revised

(in thousands) Revenue:















U.S. and Canada $ 456,179



$ 669

$ —

$ 5,265

$ 5,934



$ 462,113

International 45,254



502

—

—

502



45,756

Manufacturing / Wholesale















Intersegment revenues 56,160



—

—

—

—



56,160

Third party 56,304



322

(1,672)

—

(1,350)



54,954

Subtotal Manufacturing / Wholesale 112,464



322

(1,672)

—

(1,350)



111,114

Total reportable segment revenues 613,897



1,493

(1,672)

5,265

5,086



618,983

Other —



—

—

—

—



—

Elimination of intersegment revenues (56,160)



—

—

—

—



(56,160)

Total revenue $ 557,737



$ 1,493

$ (1,672)

$ 5,265

$ 5,086



$ 562,823

Operating loss:















U.S. and Canada $ (379,616)



$ 669

$ —

$ —

$ 669



$ (378,947)

International 13,660



502

—

—

502



14,162

Manufacturing / Wholesale (5,999)



322

(220)

—

102



(5,897)

Total reportable segment operating loss (371,955)



1,493

(220)

—

1,273



(370,682)

Unallocated corporate costs (22,276)



—

—

—

—



(22,276)

Total operating loss $ (394,231)



$ 1,493

$ (220)

$ —

$ 1,273



$ (392,958)





Year ended December 31, 2017

As Previously

Reported

Franchise Fees Specialty

Manufacturing Cooperative

Advertising and

Other Franchise

Support Fees Total

Adjustments

As Revised

(in thousands) Revenue:















U.S. and Canada $ 1,993,444



$ 2,063

$ —

$ 23,424

$ 25,487



$ 2,018,931

International 177,359



419

—

—

419



177,778

Manufacturing / Wholesale















Intersegment revenues 231,495



—

—

—

—



231,495

Third party 216,053



987

1,031

—

2,018



218,071

Subtotal Manufacturing / Wholesale 447,548



987

1,031

—

2,018



449,566

Total reportable segment revenues 2,618,351



3,469

1,031

23,424

27,924



2,646,275

Other 66,182



—

—

—

—



66,182

Elimination of intersegment revenues (231,495)



—

—

—

—



(231,495)

Total revenue $ 2,453,038



$ 3,469

$ 1,031

$ 23,424

$ 27,924



$ 2,480,962

Operating loss:















U.S. and Canada $ (246,097)



$ 1,993

$ —

$ —

$ 1,993



$ (244,104)

International 60,568



419

—

—

419



60,987

Manufacturing / Wholesale 47,990



987

198

—

1,185



49,175

Total reportable segment operating loss (137,539)



3,399

198

—

3,597



(133,942)

Corporate costs (102,114)



—

—

—

—



(102,114)

Other (20,760)



—

—

—

—



(20,760)

Unallocated corporate costs and other (122,874)



—

—

—

—



(122,874)

Total operating loss $ (260,413)



$ 3,399

$ 198

$ —

$ 3,597



$ (256,816)



