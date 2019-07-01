GNC Launches Beyond Raw LIT AF

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC Holdings, Inc., a leading global health and wellness brand, announced the launch of Beyond Raw LIT AF (Advanced Formula), a premium extension of the highly successful LIT pre-workout supplement. Lit AF includes higher dosage amounts of the same high-quality branded ingredients in LIT with the addition of several new ingredients resulting in greater power, pumps and focus. The new Advanced Formula fuels intensity during users' workouts through clinically studied dosage amounts of high-quality ingredients and a caffeine blend that gives both an immediate and second rush of energy.

Currently, Lit AF will be offered in four flavors -- Gummy Worm, Icy Fireworks, Sweet & Tart, and Lemon Ice, but the brand will introduce new flavors later this year. Beyond Raw LIT AF will be available exclusively at GNC.

"GNC has seen tremendous success with the Beyond Raw LIT product since its launch in 2017," said Allen McClard, Chief Merchandising Officer of GNC. "As the brand has dominated the performance marketplace, GNC is thrilled to provide our consumers with a new, advanced option."

Beyond Raw LIT AF will be available in all GNC stores nationwide beginning today, July 1. To learn more about Beyond Raw products, please visit https://www.gnc.com/beyond-raw/.

