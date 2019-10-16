GNC Launches New Personalized Daily Vitamin Packs Based on Individual Health Needs, Lifestyle Goals and Even DNA; Delivered Directly to Your Door

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers increasingly seek personalization in their lives, GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) today announced the launch of its new personalized wellness program, GNC4U – a monthly subscription service with vitamins and supplements specifically recommended based on individual health needs and lifestyle goals, conveniently delivered to consumers' doors. Based on an individual's age, gender and personal and family health history, GNC will create a science-backed wellness plan curated with the industry's leading vitamins and supplements to aid consumers in their quest for healthy living.

The vitamins and supplements included in GNC4U packs are made from the highest-quality raw materials and ingredients available. GNC works to ensure these ingredients meet quality standards and give consumers the best products and results. In addition to the vitamins and supplements, GNC4U provides an in-depth diet and exercise program customized for a consumer's individual wellness needs and designed for what their bodies require to achieve peak performance. Whether the goal is to manage weight or to improve heart health, focus or sleep, GNC4U offers a plan for anyone seeking a healthier lifestyle.

"When it comes to wellness, everyone has different aspirations that no single nutrition plan, exercise routine or vitamin and supplement regimen can help achieve," said Ryan Ostrom, Chief Brand Officer, GNC Holdings, Inc. "For over 80 years, GNC has been a leader in innovative offerings for living well, and GNC4U is just the first step in our quest to provide the most personal nutrition solutions for today's consumer."

GNC4U takes personalization to the next level by allowing consumers to share genetic information via a GNC4U DNA Test kit or provide previously sourced DNA information. This unparalleled offering for a vitamin and supplement subscription service looks at an individual's genetic traits, such as fat metabolism, in addition to their goals to create a wellness plan uniquely tailored for them.

How it Works

Visit https://www.gnc4u.com and take the free lifestyle quiz, which focuses on wellness, sports nutrition and weight management. Based on the individual's responses, GNC scientists build a customized vitamin and supplement, exercise and nutrition plan which can be accessed in their personal online wellness dashboard. Here, consumers order their personalized daily packs. GNC ships a 30-day supply of personalized daily packs. The package will arrive with the consumer's name on it for an extra personal touch. A new 30-day supply is automatically shipped each month, no additional work required. Just like the vitamin and supplement plan itself, the subscription pricing is based on individual needs.

While packs are tailored to each individual, all packs will include up to eight different vitamins and supplements, which are divided into once or twice daily packets.

For more information on the program, visit GNC4U.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) - is a global health and wellness brand that helps people live well. The company is known and trusted for quality performance and nutritional supplements, and its broad assortment features innovative private-label products as well as nationally recognized third-party brands, many of which are exclusive to GNC.

GNC's diversified, omni-channel business model has global reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand that provides customers with excellent service, product knowledge and solutions. The company serves consumers worldwide through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise activities, and e-commerce. GNC also has exceptional innovation and product development capabilities and generates revenue through corporate partnerships. As of June 30, 2019, GNC had approximately 8,000 locations, of which approximately 5,900 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,000 Rite Aid licensed store-within-a-store locations) and the remainder are locations in approximately 50 countries. https://www.gnc.com/

SOURCE GNC Holdings, Inc.

