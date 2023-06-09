GNC Starts Beyond Raw® Week with Three Revolutionary New Product Drops

Beyond Raw® adds Dynamic Whey, Dynamic Gainer, and Precision Amino to its science-backed portfolio

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Raw® is built on strength, performance, and unmatched innovation that enables even the strongest of athletes to exceed their goals. Established in 2010, and home to some of GNC's most powerful advancements like Chemistry Labs™ and Concept X, the Beyond Raw® portfolio is expanding with the launch of three new high-performance, science-based products designed to optimize workouts and create extraordinary results: Dynamic Whey, Dynamic Gainer, and Precision Amino. Created by GNC's in-house team of experts, these products are comprised of innovative ingredients. For example, Dynamic Gainer features plasma ionized ioWHEY® Protein Isolate, which increases bioavailability for optimized amino acid absorption.

Beyond Raw Dynamic Whey, Dynamic Gainer and Precision Amino
"Our Beyond Raw® sports nutrition lineup is key to offering consumers high quality products that drive results," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "These new additions are beyond anything else out there. Using revolutionary formulations, they help to increase protein intake and gain muscle mass, along with newly proven ingredients to enhance output and support post-workout recovery."

Taking these science-backed formulas to the next level is the start of GNC's Beyond Raw® Week, complete with Buy 2, Get 1 deals across the portfolio from June 8, 2023 to June 14, 2023.

"We're excited to get these products to our consumers and are including them as part of Beyond Raw® Week to make sure they can give them a try at a great price point," Maloberti continued. "They're gamechangers in our portfolio and are continuing to drive our commitment to innovation."

GNC now offers more than 70 products within its Beyond Raw® line.

To learn more about GNC, please visit www.gnc.com.

About GNC
GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

