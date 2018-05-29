GNC To Present At Morgan Stanley Leveraged Finance Conference

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) (the "Company") today announced that Tricia Tolivar, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Leveraged Finance Conference in New Orleans, LA.
The presentation will be on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 8:45 am ET. An audio webcast will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website www.gnc.com and will be archived online.
About Us
GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) - Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA - is a leading global specialty health, wellness and performance retailer.
GNC connects customers to their best selves by offering a premium assortment of heath, wellness and performance products, including protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. This assortment features proprietary GNC and nationally recognized third-party brands.
GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model generates revenue from product sales through company-owned retail stores, domestic and international franchise activities, third-party contract manufacturing, e-commerce and corporate partnerships. As of March 31, 2018, GNC had approximately 8,900 locations, of which approximately 6,700 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,400 Rite Aid franchise store-within-a-store locations) and franchise operations in approximately 50 countries.
Contact Info
Investors: Matt Milanovich, Senior Director - Investor Relations, Strategy & Analysis, (412) 402-7260; or John Mills, Partner - ICR, (646) 277-1254
