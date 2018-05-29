GNC To Present At Morgan Stanley Leveraged Finance Conference

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) (the "Company") today announced that Tricia Tolivar, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Leveraged Finance Conference in New Orleans, LA.

The presentation will be on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 8:45 am ET. An audio webcast will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website www.gnc.com and will be archived online.