GNCC Capital, Inc. - Pending Transaction

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTC: GNCP) ("The Company" or "GNCC") advises that the new Board of Directors is in the process of consummating a further transaction in the Cannabis Sector and in South Africa.

Given that this is a related party transaction; they are awaiting ratification from an Independent party.

Upon consummation of this transaction; the new GNCC Directors will actively engage with shareholders. This decision was taken given that this transaction materially affects the size and scope of the Company's South African Cannabis interests.

We reiterate that both Ms. Allen and Mr. Cox have recognized the need to; and have committed to expend the next two to three weeks in shareholder engagement. This is to ensure that all shareholders and investors become familiar with the Company's new business operations, opportunities, Licensing and the Cannabis Industry in South Africa.

Forward-Looking Statements:-This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.

SOURCE GNCC Capital, Inc.