GNCC Capital, Inc. Files Q2 Report

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCC Capital, Inc. (GNCP.PK) ("The Company" or "GNCC") confirms the Q2 Report for the period ending March 31, 2021 was filed today with the OTC Markets.

The Company recorded a loss of ($0.0000059) per share for this Quarter. This was primarily due to increased Professional Fees and other expenses incurred in this period.

We can confirm that the STOP was removed by the OTC Markets last week. The Attorney Letter in respect of the Annual Reports to September 30, 2019 and 2020, as well as the Quarterly Report to December 31, 2020; was filed with the OTC Markets on Friday April 9, 2021.

We reasonably expect to be restored to that of PINK CURRENT imminently; subject to the OTC Markets Compliance review.

The Company will be providing shareholders with additional and very detailed reports this week.

The new Corporate web site should expected to be uploaded by weekend.

Contrary to much speculation, no Reverse Split of the outstanding shares of Common Stock is going to happen. In fact, your Directors pledge and commit that no Reverse Split is ever going to happen. Your Directors consider Reverse Splits to be highly detrimental to shareholder interests.

In the interests of full disclosure, your Directors are also the Directors of Premier Development & Investment, Inc. (OTC:PDIV) ("Premier") which is the largest shareholder of GNCC Capital, Inc. holding 37.68% of the outstanding voting shares of Common Stock; so it is not in Premier's interests either.

In respect of our Authorized Share Capital, no, we have not raised it. We have had no reason to do so. We would increase it if it was legally required; such as a holder of shares Convertible Preferred Stock requesting to convert all or part of their holding into shares of our restricted Common Stock. To date; we have had no such request whatsoever.

Furthermore our shares of Common Stock on deposit at the DTCC remain unchanged. No shareholders have deposited any additional shares whatsoever. This can be verified with our Transfer Agent or simply look at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNCP/security.

We are Transfer Agent Verified with the OTC Markets.

After reviewing our Transfer Agent records; we are able to confirm as follows:-

The last deposit of GNCC shares of Common Stock by the Transfer Agent to the DTCC for and on behalf of a shareholder was on August 28, 2019 . That on August 28, 2019 , the amount of shares of GNCC Common Stock on deposit at the DTCC (Cede & Co.) was in the amount of 16,762,983,520. As at close of business on April 12, 2021 , the amount of shares of Common Stock on deposit at the DTCC (Cede & Co.) was in the amount of 15,034,083,520. The GNCC shares of Common Stock held on deposit at the DTCC on deposit was in fact reduced by an amount of 1,728,900,000 in the period August 28, 2019 to date; solely due to stockholders pulling stock from the DTCC and into Stock Certificates.

