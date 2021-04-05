GNCC Capital, Inc. Has Filed All Outstanding Annual And Quarterly Reports Required To Be PINK CURRENT

LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCC Capital, Inc. (GNCP.PK) ("The Company" or "GNCC") confirms that it has today filed all of its outstanding Financial Reports as is required to be PINK CURRENT on the OTC Markets. This includes the Q1 period to December 31, 2020.

Each Financial Report includes the required "Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines" as is required by the OTC Markets.

We expect that the "STOP" annotation to the Company will be removed by the OTC Markets within days.

These Financial Reports have been sent to our named outside Counsel for review and for the provision of the "Attorney Letter" as is required by the OTC Markets.

The Financial Report and the required "Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines" in respect of the Q2 Reporting Period ended on March 31, 2021 will be filed this week despite only being due for filing on or before May 15, 2021. This will also contain a "Chairman's Statement" addressing a large number of previous and current events. This Financial Report will give our shareholders an accurate and completely up to date synopsis of our Company; hence our electing to file it this week.

The Company is addressing the revised corporate web site and expects it will be completed and made available shortly.

Shareholders will receive updates on our planning and operations upon our being restored to that of PINK CURRENT on the OTC Markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:-

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.

