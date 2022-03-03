GNCC CAPITAL, INC. PROVIDES A FINAL UPDATE ON MATERIAL TRANSACTION

LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCC Capital, Inc. (GNCP.PK) ("The Company" or "GNCP") refers to our Press Release dated February 10, 2022, a link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNCP/news/GNCC-CAPITAL-INC-CONFIRMS-MATERIAL-TRANSACTION-TO-BE-ANNOUNCED?id=343233.

The Lithium transaction has been amended and is now substantially larger than previously announced. It is effectively 250% larger than previously stated in terms of the number of Claims and acreage. Hence the delay in our closure of this transaction.

Your Directors and the Seller/Joint Venture Partner (they are also a publicly traded company) are finalizing all of the various final revised Agreements over the next few days; and upon signature will be filing them on OTC Markets as it is a material event. A Press Release detailing the transactions will be released upon the same day. The financing has been secured and is available immediately.

We will be working on the corporate web site next week which will provide shareholders and investors will accurate and constantly updated information. This was a condition of the financing of this transaction.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.

