GNCC Capital, Inc. Provides Insight Into Its "White Hills" Gold Exploration Project And Announces The Annual Chairman's Letter

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCC Capital, Inc. (GNCP.PK) ("The Company" or "GNCC"), following an overwhelming interest in its Mining Exploration Interests has today, published 15 short video segments, totaling some 32 minutes to introduce our shareholders to one of our Mining Exploration Properties, namely "White Hills". A link to these video segments was uploaded yesterday: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrbJQ9ZGLw3tqzQ6PzRzRUw/videos. These videos were filmed and narrated by the Consulting Geologist at that time.

We will also today, publish our documentation based upon previously significant funds expended to in order to add value to our Mining Exploration Portfolio; this will be including Claim Maps, Sampling, Assay Results and very detailed Geological Reports; and initially in respect of the "White Hills" Exploration Project.

We had expected to publish today, our Annual Chairman's Letter which is extremely lengthy and covers all historical and current activities of the Company; including our immediate planning. However due to additional material information now being included, we elected to hold off the public dissemination of the same for another day, two, at the most. Our rationale for this very short delay will be very obvious upon our filing of the same. We may include sensitive information into this Letter; this we are still contemplating, solely due to ongoing negotiations.

We will continue to publicly publish material information in order to finally reach a point within the next fortnight whereby shareholders have a clear understanding of the Company, its prospects and where legally possible, potentially immediate material events. Our new revised web site to be uploaded shortly should add clarity for our shareholders. We would however prefer to be restored to that of PINK CURRENT on the OTC Markets prior to our disclosing potentially price sensitive information.

Forward-Looking Statements:-

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.

