GNCC Capital, Inc. Updates on its OTC Markets Tier Status

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCC Capital, Inc. (GNCP.PK) ("The Company" or "GNCC"), following a review by OTC Market Compliance Department; has today amended and refiled, as follows:-

Annual Report to September 30, 2019; and

Annual Report to September 30, 2020; and

Quarterly Report for First Quarter to December 31, 2020; and

Quarterly Report for Second Quarter to March 31, 2021

Each of these Reports were accompanied by the extensive "Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines."

Corporate Counsel is conducting a final review and will be submitting the updated Attorney Letter; late today.

We reasonably expect to be moved from LIMITED INFORMATION to that of PINK CURRENT on the OTC Markets and by next week.

