GNCC Capital, Inc. Updates On OTC Tier Status

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCC Capital, Inc. (GNCP.PK) ("The Company" or "GNCP") confirms that OTC Markets Compliance is reviewing the FURTHER AMENDED Q3 Report in order for the Company to be reinstated to that of PINK CURRENT. The Company Directors are in direct communication with OTC Markets Compliance. Our latest communication was earlier today.

In the opinion of the Directors, it is unlikely that OTC Markets Compliance will require any further amended Q3 Reports to be filed. Upon their review of our response today; we reasonably expect to be reinstated to that of PINK CURRENT without further delays.

We understand that shareholders are anxious for our reinstatement to that of PINK CURRENT in order for ourselves to announce transactions. We ask for shareholders to exercise patience for what now appears to be imminently resolved and that there is no need to contact the Company given that we have matters well in hand at this point.

We reiterate that our filings are up to date, were filed on time (the Q3 on August 22, 2021) and our last Filing was an amended filing for our Q3 period (at the request of OTC Markets Compliance on September 23, 2021).

We confirmed on October 27, 2021 that the Company's Annual Report and the Attorney Letter for the Year Ended September 30, 2021 will be filed on the OTC Markets; upon the Company's being reinstated as PINK CURRENT. This Annual Report is due on or before December 30, 2021.

We are of the opinion that is not appropriate to file the above-mentioned Annual Report until the reinstatement to PINK CURRENT by OTC Markets Compliance.

