GNCO, Inc. Named a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCO, Inc. has been named a 2024 NorthCoast 99 award winner for the first time by ERC , the Employers Resource Council. The NorthCoast 99 award honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent.

"Twenty-six years ago, ERC launched the NorthCoast 99 awards program and event to help our region become a prime destination for companies and high-performing individuals," said Samantha Marx, ERC's Director of Strategic Projects, who oversees the NorthCoast 99 program. "Beyond being a sought-after accolade, this yearlong research initiative offers employers valuable insights and data into policies and practices that successfully attract and retain top talent."

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion; employee engagement and talent development; employee well-being; organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; and total rewards.

"We are so appreciative to be recognized as a top workplace in Northeast Ohio," said Lauren Rudman, Senior Director of Human Resources at GNCO, Inc. "This award is dedicated to all our team members who work tirelessly to provide our customers with timely and dependable solutions while living our core values every day."

"Winning NorthCoast 99 is not easy. This group of 99 employers is constantly evolving, listening, and responding to the needs and desires of today's talent. We commend the 2024 winners for setting a benchmark for excellence," said ERC President Kelly Keefe.

The 2024 NorthCoast 99 awards program is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield; Berman Moving & Storage; CIBC; Cleveland Magazine; ERChealth; Maloney + Novotny; Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis; Oswald Companies; Staffing Solutions Enterprises; and WKYC Studios.

About GNCO, Inc.

GNCO, Inc. is a family-owned holding company headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Its diverse portfolio includes industry-leading material handling companies nationwide specializing in equipment, parts service, rentals, fleet management, batteries, and training. Each company under the GNCO umbrella operates independently, with separate product lines, service offerings, and a shared passion for excellence in their respective industry segments. Learn more at gncoinc.com.

